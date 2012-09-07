* U.S. jobs growth expectations * More easing by Federal Reserve now probable * Mexico's IPC, Chile's IPSA up By Gabriel Stargardter MEXICO CITY Sept 7 Latin American stocks ticked up on Friday, led by commodities producers, after weak jobs figures from the United States raised hopes for a third round of quantitative easing when U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers meet next week. A public holiday in Brazil suspended trading in the Bovespa for the week a day early. The MSCI Latin American stock index rose for a second day in a row, adding 0.59 percent to 3,634.38. The U.S. job figures for August came in below expectations, but the prospect of more Fed stimulus cheered markets. Mexico's benchmark IPC index was up 0.48 percent to 40,177.38, the third rise in three days, led by mining companies and commodities producers. Traders grasped for positives on the back of the U.S. job news, looking to the Fed's policy statement at the close of its two-day meeting on Thursday for more clarity. "There are quite a lot of purchases being made in the local market, but still with a lot of trepidation," said Mauricio Cervantes, a trader at the Multivalores brokerage in Mexico City. "But there's no real trend going on, and the market is very loose." Shares of miner Grupo Mexico led the index, up 1.81 percent. Fellow miner Industrias Penoles was up 3.07 percent, while cement-maker Cemex gained for a third consecutive day following a seven-day plunge. Chile's benchmark IPSA index was up 0.59 percent at 4,151.12, its second successive day of gains. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1459 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-d Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,634.38 0.59 0.3 Brazil Bovespa 58,321.24 2.56 2.76 Mexico IPC 40,177.38 0.48 8.36 Chile IPSA 4,151.12 0.59 -0.63 Chile IGPA 20,194.18 0.49 0.32 Argentina MerVal 2,409.68 0.18 -2.15 Colombia IGBC 14,207.31 0.31 12.17 Peru IGRA 20,359.74 0.98 4.55 Venezuela IBC 288,035.78 0 146.11