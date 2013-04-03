* U.S. hiring, service sector growth miss estimates * Brazil miner Vale up on bargain-hunting * Mexico IPC falls 0.22 pct, Brazil Bovespa up 0.28 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 3 Latin American stocks dropped for the third straight session on Wednesday after weaker than expected economic data from the United States sapped demand for riskier assets. Mexico's IPC index fell for the second session in three while an over 2 percent jump in shares of mining firm Vale SA supported Brazil's Bovespa. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 0.27 percent to 3,757.79 and dropped below its 150-day simple moving average, a technical level that has helped support the index since late November. Shares declined after data on Wednesday showed U.S. companies hired at the slowest pace in five months in March, with new jobs falling short of economists' expectations. Additional data that showed the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector in March was the slowest in seven months added to concerns over the strength of a recovery in the world's largest economy. "The data contributed to weaker global markets today, but what people are really waiting for is the payrolls numbers on Friday," said Pedro Galdi, a broker with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. The U.S. government's more comprehensive labor market report, due on Friday, includes both public and private sector employment and is expected to show the economy is gaining steam. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.22 percent to 44,017.63 as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, slipped 1.7 percent. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index whipsawed throughout early trading, though later moved into slightly positive territory as shares of iron-ore miner Vale SA rose 2.3 percent. Traders said gains in the heavily weighted commodities producer were mostly due to bargain hunting after the stock posted three straight days of declines. Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA jumped 6.7 percent after a local newspaper reported that the debt-laden company had received four offers for its high-end Alphaville unit. Brazil's Bovespa has been hovering near its lowest levels in about eight months due to flagging confidence in the local economy and worries over government intervention in the private sector. Still, some analysts say that low share prices, especially for commodities producers, could boost the index in the short-term. "We are near a support level at 55,000 points and, if external markets remain stable, we could see a rebound here," said Joao Pedro Brugger, an analyst with Leme Investimentos in Florianopolis, Brazil. Chile's IPSA index fell for the third straight session, losing 0.76 percent to 4,362.93 as shares of retailer Falabella slipped 2.5 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1446 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,757.79 -0.27 -0.79 Brazil Bovespa 55,042.58 0.28 -9.70 Mexico IPC 44,017.63 -0.22 0.71 Chile IPSA 4,362.93 -0.76 1.43 Chile IGPA 21,437.16 -0.5 1.74 Argentina MerVal 3,380.78 -1.06 18.45 Colombia IGBC 13,990.17 -0.24 -4.93 Peru IGRA 19,647.49 -0.28 -4.76 Venezuela IBC 629,803.25 0.48 33.59