* Petrobras to borrow more than expected in 2013
* Mexico's homebuilders face ongoing struggle
* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.4 pct, Mexico IPC flat
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazilian stocks snapped a
four-day rally on Thursday as shares of oil companies Petrobras
and OGX dropped on debt concerns, while the troubled
homebuilders sector weighed on Mexico's IPC index.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.4
percent to 55,400.91 points, as analysts voiced concern that
closer scrutiny of Brazilian companies and macroeconomic data
was putting investors off.
"Brazil has been on an opposite path from international
markets recently and today it showed that trend again," said
Fabio Goncalves, a trader with Banrisul Corretora in Porto
Alegre, Brazil. "We are returning the gains made in recent days,
with investors shorting the index futures."
Shares of state-run oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, slipped 2.33 percent.
The company said on Wednesday that it would borrow $20
billion in 2013, 63 percent above its planned five-year average,
as stagnant revenue and fuel subsidies increase the need for
debt to finance investment.
Rival oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA
, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, dropped 6.41
percent after Deutsche Bank Securities analysts cut their price
target for the stock, warning that the oil producer could soon
see its debt surpass the value of recoverable assets.
Shares of iron ore mining firm Vale traded 1.52
percent lower, a day after Brazil's Supreme Court declared a
partial end to double taxation of foreign units of Brazilian
companies.
Vale called the split decision a "victory" in its $15
billion tax dispute with the government, though some analysts
said the ruling continues to leave key issues unresolved.
Mexico's IPC index was flat, closing at 44,408.43 as
shares of bottler Femsa fell 0.61 percent, driving
losses in the index.
Mexico's troubled homebuilders, which have struggled as a
new government social housing policy shifts toward vertical
building and away from out-of-town settlements that make up the
bulk of their asset holdings, also suffered.
Homex lost 6.12 percent after it announced it had
taken out a loan, a signal the market took to mean the company
was in trouble, while Urbi fell 1.34 percent after the
company hired Rothschild as a financial adviser.
Chile's IPSA index snapped a three-day rally, losing
0.3 percent to 4,340.76 as shares of industrial conglomerate
Copec dropped 1.09 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2111 GMT:
Stock indexes % change
Latest
MSCI LatAm 3,854.49 -0.42
Brazil Bovespa 55,400.91 -1.4
Mexico IPC 44,408.43 0.06
Chile IPSA 4,340.76 -0.3
Chile IGPA 21,307.98 -0.22
Argentina MerVal 3,487.72 0.72
Colombia IGBC 13,839.23 0.79
Peru IGRA 19,462.20 0.37
Venezuela IBC 636,741.25 -0.05