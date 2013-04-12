* Brazil economic activity drops, suggests growth still weak * U.S. retail sales fall unexpectedly in March * Brazil Bovespa loses 1.1 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.61 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian stocks fell on Friday after data showed domestic economic activity remains lackluster, while an unexpected drop in U.S. retail sales weighed on Mexico's bourse. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the second straight session, losing 1.1 percent to 54,789.33. The index is on track to close the session with a 0.6 percent weekly loss, its second in a row. Shares opened lower after central bank data showed economic activity in Brazil fell in February, adding to concerns that a recovery in Latin America's largest economy remains tenuous. "While the U.S. has mostly recovered from its crisis our economy here isn't moving forward. That is being reflected in the recent performance of the Bovespa," said Guilherme Sand, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Analysts said the expiration of index futures options next Wednesday would likely keep the Bovespa rangebound between 54,000 and 56,000 points. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, fell 1.7 percent, contributing most to the index's fall, while shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, dropped 1.8 percent. OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, swung widely through early trading but eventually settled into negative territory. OGX shares have fallen for ten straight sessions and are down 67 percent this year alone, due to concerns over weaker-than-expected output and the potential need for more capital. "The market is seeing this as a very risky stock, as it has become very volatile," Sand added. "Any early gains we saw today were not because the worries about the company are changing, it's just people trying to make money off the short term." Mexico's IPC index snapped a four-day rally, losing 0.61 percent to 44,136.65, though it is still on track to post a 1.9 percent weekly gain. The fall was accentuated by data showing retail sales in the United States, by far the biggest purchaser of Mexico-produced goods, contracted in March for the second time in three months. Shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico fell 2 percent, while those of cement manufacturer Cemex lost 0.5 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.19 percent to 4,332.55 as shares of retailer Falabella dropped 0.5 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1443 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,813.58 -1.06 1.49 Brazil Bovespa 54,789.33 -1.1 -10.11 Mexico IPC 44,136.65 -0.61 0.99 Chile IPSA 4,332.55 -0.19 0.72 Chile IGPA 21,276.94 -0.15 0.98 Argentina MerVal 3,446.59 -1.17 20.75 Colombia IGBC 13,808.97 -0.22 -6.16 Peru IGRA 19,297.36 -0.85 -6.46 Venezuela IBC 636,802.13 0.01 35.08