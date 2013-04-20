* Brazil interest rate outlook boosts homebuilders * America Movil profit weak, but shares pare steep losses * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.44 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.82 pct SAO PAULO, April 19 Latin American stocks rose on Friday, bouncing back at the end of a rough week that took stocks in Brazil to their lowest in nine months and sent Mexican stocks to their cheapest in a month. Mexico's IPC stock index rose 0.82 percent to 42,808.17 points, but the gauge still ended the week nearly 3 percent lower. Shares in conglomerate Alfa rose 3.4 percent even after reporting on Thursday that first-quarter profit fell 17 percent, in line with expectations. Billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil lost more than three percent after it reported a weaker quarterly profit and Mexico's senate approved a bill to increase competition in the country's phone and television markets, but the stock pared losses to end down only 0.4 percent. Traders said recent steep losses in America Movil may have been overdone. "The reports are out, above all America Movil which was expected to be bad. I think that it is the moment to buy," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City. Shares in Mexican homebuilder Homex soared 40 percent after it said it raised 4 billion pesos ($327.23 million) by selling a stake in some of its prisons to a bank and a construction company owned by Slim. Brazil's Bovespa rose 1.44 percent to 53,928.92, but that still left it down nearly 2 percent since last week. Stocks were hurt by the central bank's decision on Wednesday to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, signaling the start of a new cycle of higher borrowing costs even as the economy struggles to recover from a slowdown. Some stocks were bouncing back on Friday as most economists suggested the bank signaled a shorter and more gradual monetary tightening cycle than many investors were expecting. "The question of interest rates is still key. For banks it's not good that the rise was not bigger. For construction firms, its the other way around," said Guilherme Sand, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Banks usually benefit from a higher interest rate scenario, in which they would gain more from holdings of interest-rate-linked government debt and face decreasing government pressure to reduce lending spreads. Homebuilders, on the other hand, benefit from the effect of lower interest rates on mortgage prices and project financing. Shares of state-run Banco do Brasil SA dropped 0.86 percent, while homebuilder MRV Engenharia rose 4.8 percent after the company said first-quarter sales rose 34 percent from the same period in 2012. Latin America's key stock indexes at 0000 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,701.16 1.45 -2.54 Brazil Bovespa 53,928.92 1.44 -11.52 Mexico IPC 42,808.17 0.82 -2.05 Chile IPSA 4,305.75 0.62 0.10 Chile IGPA 21,114.52 0.5 0.21 Argentina MerVal 3,444.49 0.89 20.68 Colombia IGBC 13,315.14 0.25 5.13 Peru IGRA 17,904.84 0.26 -13.21 Venezuela IBC 643,978.00 0.34 36.60