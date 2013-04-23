* Strong U.S. earnings feed demand for riskier assets * America Movil rises after share buyback fund reinforced * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.95 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.67 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 23 Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday after strong corporate earnings in the United States boosted demand for riskier assets. Telecoms firm America Movil boosted Mexico's IPC index, while Chile's bourse recovered from the previous session's loss. Shares tracked global markets higher after a string of U.S. companies reported encouraging first-quarter earnings results and U.S. home sales data came in better than expected. "Companies like Xerox, Lockheed Martin, and a few others are doing better than expected, home sales beat estimates ... so the market seized on that as a driver and rose," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual Investimentos in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rallied for the fourth straight day, adding 0.95 percent to 54,811.62, as shares of state-run energy giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, gained 1.8 percent. Shares of retailer Cia. Hering SA jumped 4.6 percent after the company posted strong first-quarter sales numbers late on Monday, despite a slight fall in net income. Eucalyptus pulp producer Fibria Celulose SA rose 1.2 percent after first-quarter operating profit came in line with expectations. Mexico's IPC index rose for the third straight session, adding 0.67 percent to 43,203.13. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, added 1.26 percent after the company said on Tuesday that it approved an additional 40 billion pesos ($3.24 billion) to strengthen the fund it uses to repurchase shares. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.28 percent, nearly erasing the previous session's losses as shares of LATAM Airlines Group rose 1.2 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1455 GMT: Stock indexes Daily YTD pct Latest pct change change MSCI LatAm 3,727.32 1.1 -2.92 Brazil Bovespa 54,811.62 0.95 -10.07 Mexico IPC 43,203.13 0.67 -1.15 Chile IPSA 4,304.16 0.28 0.06 Chile IGPA 21,115.09 0.23 0.21 Argentina MerVal 3,563.94 0.95 24.86 Colombia IGBC 13,427.61 0.31 -8.75 Peru IGRA 17,897.37 -0.02 -13.24 Venezuela IBC 646,681.19 0 37.17