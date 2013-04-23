* Strong U.S. earnings feed demand for riskier assets * America Movil rises after share buyback fund reinforced * Brazil Bovespa gains 1.08 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.46 pct By Roberta Vilas Boas SAO PAULO, April 23 Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday after strong corporate earnings in the United States boosted demand for riskier assets. Telecoms firm America Movil buoyed Mexico's IPC index, while Chile's bourse recovered from the previous session's loss. Shares tracked global markets higher after a string of U.S. companies reported encouraging first-quarter earnings results and U.S. home sales data came in better than expected. "From the moment the market opened today it was slowly gaining strength, following overseas markets," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, an equities trader at Renascença DTVM brokerage. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rallied for the fourth straight day, adding 1.08 percent to 54,884.75, as shares of state-run energy giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, gained 2.18 percent. Shares of retailer Cia. Hering SA jumped 5.69 percent after the company posted strong first-quarter sales numbers late on Monday, despite a slight fall in net income. Mexico's IPC index rose for the third straight session, adding 0.46 percent to 43,113.61 points. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, added 1.26 percent after the company said on Tuesday that it approved an additional 40 billion pesos ($3.24 billion) to strengthen the fund it uses to repurchase shares. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.49 percent, as shares of retailer Falabella picked up 0.93 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2233 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,734.42 1.29 Brazil Bovespa 54,884.75 1.08 Mexico IPC 43,113.61 0.46 Chile IPSA 4,313.04 0.49 Chile IGPA 21,152.98 0.41 Argentina MerVal 3,569.25 1.1 Colombia IGBC 13,398.27 0.09 Peru IGRA 17,781.56 -0.66 Venezuela IBC 646,681.19 0