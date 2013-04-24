* Vale, Petrobras lead Bovespa rally; longest since September * Coke bottler Femsa weighs on Mexico bourse * Brazil's Bovespa adds 0.18 pct, Mexico's IPC down 1.9 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, April 24 Brazilian stocks rose slightly on Wednesday as continued bargain-hunting fueled a rally in commodities producers, but Mexican stocks tumbled after bottling group Femsa posted weak first-quarter earnings. Brazil's Bovespa stock index traded higher for the fifth straight session, its longest stretch of gains since mid-September 2012. The index added 0.18 percent to 54,984.23 points. Shares of iron ore giant Vale SA advanced 0.72 percent. After the market close, the company reported a $3.11 billion Q1 profit, beating analyst expectations. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, rose 2.61 percent, adding to the previous session's gains after Brazil's government announced measures to support the country's ethanol industry. Petrobras currently imports gasoline to satisfy domestic demand, but sells the fuel at a loss due to government price controls intended to temper inflation. Increased ethanol output would help lower gasoline imports and reduce pressure on Petrobras' bottom line. "Vale and Petrobras have been trading below book value and stocks are very cheap right now," said Leandro Silvestrini, an analyst with brokerage firm Intrader in Sao Paulo. "It's natural that we start to see a recovery in those shares. Especially after the Bovespa hit support levels near 52,300 last week." In Mexico, the benchmark IPC index moved lower for the first session in four, losing 1.9 percent to trade at 42,294.93. Shares of Femsa, Latin America's biggest Coke bottler, fell 6.06 percent after the company said higher costs triggered a 7.7 percent drop in its first-quarter profit. Chile's blue-chip IPSA index was little changed at 4,312.36 as a 2.28 percent gain in shares of forestry and paper company CMPC helped offset a 1.53 percent decline in retailer Falabella. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2148 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,711.38 -0.62 Brazil Bovespa 54,984.23 0.18 Mexico IPC 42,294.93 -1.9 Chile IPSA 4,312.36 -0.02 Chile IGPA 21,156.85 0.02 Argentina MerVal 3,603.42 0.95 Colombia IGBC 13,455.32 0.43 Peru IGRA 17,662.16 -0.67 Venezuela IBC 646,681.19 0