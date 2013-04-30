* Shares of Embraer rise following jet order from United * Brazil Bovespa rises 1.86 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.84 pct * America Movil drives IPC gains By Asher Levine and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, April 30 Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday as commodities producers lifted Brazil's Bovespa, and the greenlighting of a telecoms reform in the Mexican Senate buoyed billionaire Carlos Slim's telco America Movil. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.84 percent, while Brazil's Bovespa added 1.86 percent to 55,910.37 points. Latin American markets will be closed on Wednesday for Labor Day. Telecommunications giant America Movil, controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, rose 3.24 percent, driving gains in the index, after Mexico's Congress approved a telecoms reform that would limit the company's enormous market share, and open the sector up to competition. Analysts said the reform could help Slim gain a foothold in the television market, which is dominated by Televisa, the world's largest Spanish language content producer. Mexican regulators have repeatedly blocked Slim from entering the lucrative TV market. In Brazil, oil producer Petrobras drove gains in the index adding 2.66 percent, after the company said it would make dividend payouts of 0.27 reais per common share and 0.76 reais per preferred share. Shares of planemaker Embraer SA rose 6.64 percent after an order for at least 30 new planes from United Airlines on Monday raised the odds of greater production next year and calmed investor nerves over weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings. Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private sector bank, closed up 2.56 percent. Investor concerns over declining revenue trends caused the stock to fall in the morning, though it rebounded after an executive said on a conference call that margins, or net interest earned through loans, could stabilize or even rise in coming quarters. Mexico's IPC index closed up nearly 1 percent at 42,263.48 points. Mining company Grupo Mexico added 0.98 percent after the company said it was looking to publicly list at least two of its subsidiaries. "It's not the first time we've heard this, it's been around for years," said Gerardo Roman at the Actinver brokerage in Mexico City. "But, yes, these days conditions are certainly more favorable." Chile's IPSA index added 0.80 percent as retailer Falabella gained 2.46 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2238 GMT: Stock indexes % change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,775.82 1.4 Brazil Bovespa 55,910.37 1.86 Mexico IPC 42,263.48 0.84 Chile IPSA 4,292.14 0.8 Chile IGPA 21,084.60 0.68 Argentina MerVal 3,845.94 0.81 Colombia IGBC 13,390.27 -0.50 Peru IGRA 17,352.92 -2.63 Venezuela IBC 668,857.00 2.31