* China PMI data shows factory sector slowed in April * Commodities firms weigh on Brazil's Bovespa index * Bovespa falls 0.81 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.36 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, May 2 Brazilian stocks fell early on Thursday after data showed manufacturing growth in top trade partner China stumbled in April. Mexico's IPC index fell slightly as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil weighed, while Chile's bourse edged higher. Investors shrugged off encouraging jobless claims numbers from the United States and the European Central Bank's decision to cut interest rates as the prospect of weaker growth in China weighed. Data on Thursday showed Chinese factory sector growth slowed in April from March, suggesting the country's demand for Latin American commodity exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum may be affected. "Even though we had relatively good data this morning, it was China that brought the market down," said Douglas Pinto, an analyst with BGC Liquidez in Sao Paulo. "We will probably get a bump later in the session, though, if the U.S. market rises." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the first session in three, losing 0.81 percent to 55,457.88. Brazil's market was closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. "The session is being slightly influenced by the fall in (American Depositary Receipts) yesterday," said Luis Gustavo Pereira, a strategist with Futura Corretora in Sao Paulo. Iron-ore mining firm Vale SA, which counts China as its biggest customer, dropped 2.6 percent, while OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, fell 7.7 percent. Other Batista-controlled firms slipped as well, with shares of mining firm MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA down 6.75 percent and port operator LLX Logistica SA falling 3.5 percent. Shares of electric utilities rose after Brazil's power regulator Aneel authorized the release of nearly 2 billion reais ($1 billion) from the government's Energy Development Fund to electricity distributors who are struggling with higher spot energy prices due to greater use of thermoelectric power. Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia, known as Copel, rose 3.8 percent, while common shares of rival Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras, added 2.3 percent. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.36 percent to 42,111.79 as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 1 percent. The index pulled back from early gains after meeting resistance at its 200-day simple moving average. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.14 percent as shares of paper and pulp producer Empresas CMPC rose 2 percent. The company plans to issue $500 million in bonds abroad to help fund a planned $2.1 billion expansion of its Guaiba plant in Brazil's Rio Grande Do Sul, and recently started visiting fixed-income investors. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1434 GMT: Stock Indexes Latest % change YTD change MSCI LatAm 3,746.49 -0.6 -0.76 Brazil Bovespa 55,457.88 -0.81 -9.01 Mexico IPC 42,111.79 -0.36 -3.65 Chile IPSA 4,298.07 0.14 -0.08 Chile IGPA 21,118.28 0.16 0.23 Argentina MerVal 3,834.82 -0.28 34.35 Colombia IGBC 13,405.66 0.11 -8.90 Peru IGRA 17,419.30 0.38 -15.56 Venezuela IBC 668,857.00 0 41.88