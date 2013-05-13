* China industrial production disappoints in April
* Gafisa shares drop following Q1 results
* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.2 pct, Mexico IPC flat
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, May 13 Brazilian stocks fell for the
fourth straight session on Monday following weak industrial
output data from key trade partner China, while Chilean stocks
saw their biggest one-day loss since mid-April.
Shares fell after data showed industry in China, a major
purchaser of Latin American raw materials such as iron-ore,
petroleum and copper, grew less than expected in April, sparking
concerns that economic growth in Brazil's No. 1 trade partner
may be faltering.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.2
percent to 54,447.77, as shares of the most widely-traded
commodities shares weighed.
Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, dropped 2.81 percent, while
those of iron-ore mining firm Vale SA fell 2.09
percent.
Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA dropped 4.99
percent after the company posted a worse-than-expected
first-quarter net loss as sales cancellations at its low-cost
Tenda unit and mid-range Gafisa division dragged on
profitability.
Oil company HRT Participações em Petroleo SA
plunged 17.3 percent after former Chief Executive Officer Marcio
Mello resigned on Friday, just as an offshore oil drilling
campaign began in Namibia. On Monday the company named Milton
Romeu Frank to replace Mello.
Mexico's IPC index traded flat at 41,766.91 points.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.55 percent. Retail giant
Wal-Mart de Mexico added 1.81 percent.
Chile's IPSA index dropped for the third straight
session in its biggest one-day loss since mid-April, losing 0.88
percent to 4,281.88 as mobile phone company Entel
slipped 5.16 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2112 GMT:
Stock indexes % change
Latest
MSCI LatAm 3,707.51 -0.86
Brazil Bovespa 54,447.77 -1.2
Mexico IPC 41,766.91 0.06
Chile IPSA 4,281.88 -0.88
Chile IGPA 21,034.98 -0.71
Argentina MerVal 3,581.78 -3.52
Colombia IGBC 13,190.88 -0.99
Peru IGRA 17,996.48 1.1
Venezuela IBC 698,861.56 2.08