* Banks, commodities weigh on Bovespa * Meatpackers gain after JBS earnings beat expectations * Brazil Bovespa up 0.49 pct, Mexico IPC flat By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, May 15 Brazilian stocks edged up on Wednesday, despite disappointing first-quarter results from Banco do Brasil and a drop in iron ore producer Vale, with the index boosted by gains in troubled oil company OGX and homebuilder Rossi Residencial. Both Mexico's IPC index and Chile's bourse traded flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added 0.49 percent to 54,936.41 points. Shares of troubled oil company OGX, which is controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, rose 6.82 percent. Homebuilder Rossi Residencial posted its best single-day performance since 2009, rising 10.34 percent. Nonetheless, shares of Banco do Brasil SA fell 2.3 percent after the state-controlled lender posted worse-than-expected first quarter earnings on Wednesday, with declining revenue offsetting the effects of faster loan disbursements and a reduction in provisions for souring credit. Shares of commodities producers dropped after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang was quoted as saying that Brazil's biggest trading partner has limited room to use government spending and policy stimulus to boost its economy. China is a key purchaser of Latin American raw materials exports such as soy, copper and petroleum, and the biggest customer for iron-ore mining giant Vale SA, whose shares dropped 2.03 percent. "The recent news we've been getting from China are worrying and contribute to a more adverse backdrop for the Brazilian stock market," said Daniel Cunha, an economist with XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo. Shares of JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, jumped 6.31 percent after the company reported better than expected first quarter profit. The news also drove slight gains in rival firms Marfrig Alimentos SA and BRF Brasil Foods SA. Mexico's IPC index closed flat at 41,905.23 points. Real-estate developer Homex fell 2.51 percent. The family that founded Homex, Mexico's second-biggest homebuilder, has cut its stake in the company by more than a third in a month, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.06 percent to 4,286.32 points. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2247 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,714.93 -0.65 -2.18 Brazil Bovespa 54,936.41 0.49 -9.87 Mexico IPC 41,905.23 -0.05 -4.12 Chile IPSA 4,286.32 -0.06 -0.35 Chile IGPA 21,017.50 -0.08 -0.25 Argentina MerVal 3,720.91 6 30.36 Colombia IGBC 13,266.21 0.38 4.74 Peru IGRA 17,129.65 -2.48 -16.96 Venezuela IBC 738,873.06 1.81 56.73