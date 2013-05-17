* ECB signals it intends to keep monetary policy loose * US consumer confidence highest in almost six years * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.43 pct, Mexico IPC adds 0.48 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday after a pledge from the European Central Bank to support economic growth through loose monetary policy boosted shares of commodities exporters. Mexico's IPC index erased the previous session's losses, while Chile's bourse sunk towards its lowest closing level in a month. Shares rose after ECB board member Joerg Asmussen told journalists on Friday that the bank's monetary policy would remain expansive for as long as needed. Stocks got a further boost from data showing consumer confidence in the United States rose to the highest level in nearly six years in early May. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the third session in four, adding 0.43 percent to 55,005.44. Widely traded iron-ore producer Vale SA rose 1 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, added 0.5 percent. Local stocks with high liquidity tend to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Latin American equities, with their performance often tracking global risk appetite. "Commodities firms are driving the market forward today, but it's important to remember we are in a very undefined period for the market right now, without a short-term trend in either direction," said Rudimar Joner Filho, a broker with Banrisul Corretora in Porto Alegre. Analysts said the index should remain volatile ahead of the expiration of options on shares, scheduled for Monday. Shares of card payment processor Cielo dropped 5.3 percent after a Brazilian senator introduced a bill calling for limits on transaction fees for debit cards. "We think there is still a long way to go for a possible final approval," Credit Suisse analysts led by Mario Pierry wrote in an investor note on Friday. "Nonetheless, we believe such bill of law serves as a reminder that regulatory risks have not died." Mexico's IPC index rose its most in over a week, adding 0.48 percent to 41,959.92. Lender Grupo Financiero Banorte gained 1.53 percent, contributing most to the index's rise, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico added 0.8 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell for the third straight session, losing 0.29 percent to 4,249.00 as shares of LATAM Airlines Group fell 1.9 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1716 GMT: Stock indexes Daily YTD pct Latest pct change change MSCI LatAm 3,693.45 -0.2 -2.55 Brazil Bovespa 55,005.44 0.43 -9.76 Mexico IPC 41,959.92 0.48 -3.99 Chile IPSA 4,249.00 -0.29 -1.22 Chile IGPA 20,871.58 -0.28 -0.94 Argentina MerVal 3,692.43 -0.38 29.36 Colombia IGBC 13,325.51 0.00 -9.45 Peru IGRA 16,365.98 -0.31 -20.67 Venezuela IBC 763,341.75 0.46 61.92