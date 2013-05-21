By Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, May 21 Mexico's benchmark stock index sold off for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, on track to close at its worst level in nearly eight months, while Brazilian stocks slipped as investors cautiously awaited guidance on the future of U.S. monetary stimulus. Investors unloaded Mexican shares following weaker-than-expected growth data last week that dampened the country's economic outlook for 2013. Concerns about a possible tapering of the U.S. bond-buying program have been weighing on emerging-market assets for the past several sessions. The program provides a steady source of dollars that often find their way into high-yielding emerging market stocks and currencies. Investors will likely remain averse to risk as they await clues about the future of the U.S. stimulus from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who will testify before a congressional panel on Wednesday at 1400 GMT. "The market should remain in a wait-and-see mode between today and tomorrow. I don't believe investors will make big bets before Bernanke's speech tomorrow," said Rogerio Oliveira, an equities specialist at Icap Brazil brokerage. * Mexico's IPC stock index sank 1.4 percent to 40,498.12 points, on track to close at its lowest level since Sept. 26. * Weighing on the Mexican index were shares of bottling and retail company Femsa and telecom giant America Movil * Brazil's Bovespa index dipped 0.01 percent as a drop in shares of oil companies OGX and Petrobras outweighed gains in planemaker Embraer * Embraer's shares jumped 2 percent after it announced a deal to sell at least 40 new jets to SkyWest Inc, the world's largest regional airline group. * Shares of Brazilian oil producer HRT, which are not part of the Bovespa index, tumbled as much as 23 percent after the company surprised markets by declaring a Namibia well non-commercial and abandoning a dry well in northern Brazil. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1515 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,677.03 -0.87 -2.33 Brazil Bovespa 55,506.81 -0.35 -8.93 Mexico IPC 40,462.05 -1.51 -7.42 Chile IPSA 4,233.14 -0.61 -1.59 Chile IGPA 20,823.18 -0.44 -1.17 Argentina MerVal 3,636.73 -1.03 27.41 Colombia IGBC 13,253.33 -0.19 -9.94 Peru IGRA 16,640.87 -0.23 -19.33 Venezuela IBC 771,154.13 -0.84 63.58