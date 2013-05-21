BRIEF-AMC Entertainment announces proposed private of some notes
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
MEXICO CITY, May 21 Mexican stocks slumped on Tuesday to a nearly eight-month low, while Brazilian stocks rose for the third successive session to hit a key resistance level. Mexican stocks have slumped 12 percent from a record high hit in January, hurt recently after weak first-quarter growth dampened the economic outlook for 2013. Brazil, meanwhile, has rebounded more than 6 percent from a 9-month low in late April. Latin American stocks could get a lift in the coming session if testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dispels concerns that the Fed could start tapering its bond-buying program, which has supported demand for riskier assets. However, they could slump if he suggests the Fed is getting closer to ratcheting down its monetary stimulus. * Mexico's IPC stock index sold off for a second consecutive session, sinking 1.29 percent to 40,548.44, its lowest level since September last year. * Weighing on the Mexican index were shares of bottling and retail company Femsa, which fell 3.44 percent, and telecom giant America Movil. * Brazil's Bovespa index jumped 1.01 percent to 56,265.32 points as iron ore miner Vale rose just over 1 percent. * Since late March, the Bovespa index has failed three times to break decisively past 56,300 amid concerns about sluggish growth, rising inflation and an expected round of interest rate hikes. * Plane builder Embraer's shares jumped 2.06 percent after it announced a deal to sell at least 40 new jets to SkyWest Inc, the world's largest regional airline group. Latin America's key stock indexes at 20:46 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,705.80 -0.1 -2.33 Brazil Bovespa 56,265.32 1.01 -7.69 Mexico IPC 40,548.44 -1.29 -7.22 Chile IPSA 4,233.14 -0.61 -1.59 Chile IGPA 20,823.18 -0.44 -1.17 Argentina MerVal 3,637.76 -1 27.45 Colombia IGBC 13,300.72 0.17 5.01 Peru IGRA 16,745.83 0.4 -18.83 Venezuela IBC 770,261.44 -0.96 63.39
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, March 10 Information technology firm CA Inc has agreed to pay $45 million to resolve allegations it made false statements and claims involving a U.S. government contract, the Justice Department said on Friday.