* Weak Chinese manufacturing hurts commodities stocks * Brazil's Bovespa flat; Mexico's IPC up 0.96 pct By Danielle Assalve and Gabriel Stargardter SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY May 23 Mexican stocks rebounded on Thursday after a three-day thumping as concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve might scale back stimulus measures had pounded the IPC index. Surprisingly weak economic data from key trade partner China, which is a major purchaser of Brazilian commodities, hurt the Bovespa stock index, which fell 0.14 percent to 56,349.91 points. Chile's IPSA shed 0.77 percent. Mexican stocks, which fell to their lowest level in eight months on Wednesday, picked up after a three day rout in which the IPC lost more than 4 percent, rising 0.96 percent to 40,505.27 points. Emerging markets like Mexico have attracted investors seeking higher returns, stifled by record-low interest rates in many advanced economies. Any sign that the Fed could begin to unwind its $85 billion per month bond-buying program roils Mexican stocks and emerging markets. A preliminary manufacturing survey on Thursday showed China's factory activity shrank for the first time in seven months in May, hurting shares of stocks associated with commodities sold to the Asian giant. * In Mexico, bottler Femsa drove gains, rising 4.23 percent. Conglomerate Alfa was up 4.9 percent, while mega retailer Walmex added 2.37 percent. * Shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa, the bank controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, slid 7.05 percent after Spain's Caixabank said it may sell around 10 percent of Inbursa to shed investments and bulk up capital. * Shares of Brazil's Vale , the world's second largest miner and largest iron ore provider, fell nearly 2 percent on the Bovespa, while Mexico's largest domestic miner, Grupo Mexico fell 1.18 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2052 G.M.T.: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,669.63 -0.62 -2.77 Brazil Bovespa 56,349.91 -0.14 -7.55 Mexico IPC 40,505.27 0.96 -7.32 Chile IPSA 4,237.04 -0.77 -1.50 Chile IGPA 20,848.72 -0.62 -1.05 Argentina MerVal 3,557.55 0.27 24.64 Colombia IGBC 13,405.94 0.57 5.84 Peru IGRA 16,610.80 -0.75 -19.48 Venezuela IBC 785,367.00 0.77 66.59