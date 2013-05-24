* Concerns over Chinese economic growth, Fed stimulus weigh * Brazil Bovespa, Mexico IPC flat; Chile IPSA down 0.94 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, May 24 Latin American stocks were largely flat on Friday despite concerns over weak economic growth in China and a possible winding down of the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank's asset-buying program. Latin American markets also suffered this week on concerns that the Fed might look to end its monetary stimulus program, which has boosted riskier assets such as emerging market stocks. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index closed up 0.1 percent at 56,406.21 points. The index ended the week up 2.25 percent. * Shares of Vale SA dropped 0.76 percent the day after data showed a decline in Chinese factory activity in April. China is Brazil's top trading partner and Vale's No. 1 customer. * Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, lost 4.28 percent. * Mexico's IPC index closed flat at 40,521.27 points, down 3.08 percent for the week. Data released on Friday showed the seasonally adjusted jobless rate in Latin America's second-largest economy ticked up in April to a three month high. * Chile's IPSA index fell 0.94 percent to 4,197.29 points, to end the week down 1.45 percent, its biggest weekly loss in eight weeks. Lender BCI shed 4.77 percent Latin America's key stock indexes at 2120 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,652.04 0.02 -3.84 Brazil Bovespa 56,406.21 0.1 -7.46 Mexico IPC 40,521.27 0.04 -7.29 Chile IPSA 4,197.29 -0.94 -2.42 Chile IGPA 20,674.67 -0.83 -1.88 Argentina MerVal 3,509.72 -1.34 22.96 Colombia IGBC 13,466.00 0.45 6.32 Peru IGRA 16,454.05 -0.94 -20.24 Venezuela IBC 806,050.88 2.63 70.98