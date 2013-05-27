* Brazil GDP data, interest-rate decision due Wednesday * U.S. and U.K. trading holidays keep volumes low * Brazil Bovespa, Mexico IPC nearly unchanged By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, May 27 Latin American stocks were little-changed on Monday as investors held off on taking positions due to market holidays in the United States and the United Kingdom, with attention turning to the release of key Brazilian economic data later in the week. "The market is slow, basically dragging along today," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a trader with brokerage Renascenca in Sao Paulo. "You have a holiday in the States, a holiday here on Thursday, (Brazil's) interest rate decision and GDP numbers on Wednesday. The market is going to be in a holding pattern until we get through this, as no one wants to be exposed right now." * Economists in a weekly central bank poll released Monday trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year to 2.93 percent, from 2.98 percent. Brazil will release its first-quarter GDP results on Wednesday, the same day the central bank issues its latest monetary policy decision. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index held near Friday's closing levels as a 1.8 percent gain in steelmaker Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA offset a 1.2 percent drop in homebuilder PDG Realty SA. * Shares of electric utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA were little-changed after executives from the firm said on Monday that they would be aggressive in making acquisitions and continue to participate in concession auctions. * Mexico's IPC index was down slightly. A 0.8 percent rise in shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico offset a 1 percent fall in broadcaster Grupo Televisa. * Chile's IPSA index edged higher for the first session in three, led by a 0.77 percent rise in shares of regional energy group Endesa Chile. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1337 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,653.95 0.05 -3.84 Brazil Bovespa 56,443.42 0.07 -7.40 Mexico IPC 40,542.55 0.05 -7.24 Chile IPSA 4,201.34 0.1 -2.33 Chile IGPA 20,728.47 0.26 -1.62 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 13,458.61 -0.05 -8.54 Peru IGRA 16,484.42 0.18 -20.09 Venezuela IBC 806,050.88 0 70.98