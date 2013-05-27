* Brazil GDP data, interest-rate decision due Wednesday
* U.S. and U.K. trading holidays keep volumes low
* Mexico's IPC down 0.93 pct, Brazil's Bovespa index flat
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, May 27 Mexican stocks fell nearly 1
percent on Monday, while Brazilian stocks barely changed in
anticipation of the country's key economic data later in the
week.
With U.S. markets closed for Memorial Day weekend and the
British bourse also closed, trading was sluggish.
* Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.93 percent to
40,144.65 points. A 3.52 percent slide in the share price of
bank Grupo Banorte was offset by a 1.31 percent
gain in the shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's banking wing
Grupo Financiero Inbursa.
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dipped 0.02
percent to 56,395.94 - near Friday's closing levels - as a 3.05
percent gain in the shares of homebuilder PDG Realty SA
offset a 2.23 percent drop in the stock of troubled
oil producer OGX.
* Economists in a weekly central bank poll released Monday
trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year
to 2.93 percent from 2.98 percent. Brazil will release its
first-quarter GDP results on Wednesday, the same day that the
central bank issues its latest monetary policy decision.
* Chile's IPSA index slipped 0.62 percent to close
at 4,171.25 points, led by a 2.53 percent drop in the shares of
bank Banco Chile.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2142 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-da
Latest change te %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,632.15 -0.54 -4.36
Brazil Bovespa 56,395.94 -0.02 -7.47
Mexico IPC 40,144.65 -0.93 -8.15
Chile IPSA 4,171.25 -0.62 -3.03
Chile IGPA 20,581.65 -0.45 -2.32
Argentina MerVal 3,530.91 0.6 23.71
Colombia IGBC 13,478.17 0.09 6.41
Peru IGRA 16,418.54 -0.22 -20.41
Venezuela IBC 805,701.25 -0.04 70.90