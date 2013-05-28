MEXICO CITY, May 28 Mexican stocks rose to their
highest levels since late March on Tuesday after Japanese and
European central banks pledged to continue with monetary
stimulus programs.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell 0.64 percent to
56,036.26 points, while Chile's IPSA dropped 0.78
percent to 4,138.88 points.
ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said on Monday the
monetary stimulus policy would stay as long as necessary. On
Tuesday, Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said it was
vital to keep long- and short-term interest rates stable.
Emerging markets recoiled after U.S. Federal Reserve Bank
Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week that the central bank may
decide to decrease its bond purchases gradually in the next few
policy meetings if data shows the U.S. economy is gaining steam.
Emerging markets like Mexico have lured investors who have
sought higher returns in riskier assets.
* In Mexico's IPC, which added 1.54 percent to close
at 40,764.04 points, telecoms giant America Movil, controlled by
billionaire Carlos Slim, drove gains, rising 2.99 percent.
* In Brazil, troubled oil producer OGX fell 5.14
percent, driving losses, while iron ore miner Vale
dropped 1.59 percent.
* Chilean retailer Falabella added 1.84 percent the
day after the company announced it would enter the Brazilian
market.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2254 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-da
Latest change te %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,632.88 0.02 -4.34
Brazil Bovespa 56,036.26 -0.64 -8.07
Mexico IPC 40,764.04 1.54 -6.73
Chile IPSA 4,138.88 -0.78 -3.78
Chile IGPA 20,448.66 -0.65 -2.95
Argentina MerVal 3,421.56 -3.09 19.87
Colombia IGBC 13,561.61 0.62 7.07
Peru IGRA 16,259.62 -0.97 -21.18
Venezuela IBC 812,538.06 0.85 72.35