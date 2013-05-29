* Brazil economy grows disappointing 0.6 pct in Q1 from Q4 * Gafisa shares rise on Alphaville report * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.85 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.48 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian stocks posted the biggest drop in six weeks on Wednesday after data showed Latin America's largest economy grew less than expected in the first quarter. Mexico's IPC index returned part of the previous session's gains, while Chile's bourse slipped for the fifth straight day. Economic growth data released Wednesday showed President Dilma Rousseff's numerous stimulus packages failed to aid manufacturers in the first quarter while consumers, scared by rising inflation, grew more conservative. "The disappointment over the Brazilian economy's performance weighed on the market," said Vladimir Caramaschi, chief economist with Crédit Agricole in São Paulo, adding that investors are looking at a scenario of low growth and high inflation and are reducing their bets on the Bovespa. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell, with shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes, the oil company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, losing 4.2 percent. * Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA rose 4 percent after a local newspaper reported the firm was close to a decision on whether to list shares in its profitable Alphaville unit or sell it outright. Representatives of Gafisa declined to comment on the report. * Mexico's IPC index fell for the first session in three as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil , controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, dropped 1.5 percent. * Chile's IPSA index fell to its lowest intraday level since early December as shares of retailer Falabella edged 0.34 percent lower. * A technical indicator known as the relative strength index crossed into "oversold" territory, indicating the index may be due to rise in coming sessions. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1508 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,562.23 -1.94 -4.34 Brazil Bovespa 55,002.17 -1.85 -9.76 Mexico IPC 40,568.88 -0.48 -7.18 Chile IPSA 4,130.62 -0.2 -3.97 Chile IGPA 20,412.58 -0.18 -3.12 Argentina MerVal 3,412.14 -0.27 19.54 Colombia IGBC 13,551.82 -0.07 -7.91 Peru IGRA 16,253.66 -0.04 -21.21 Venezuela IBC 810,239.69 -0.28 71.87