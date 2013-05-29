* Brazil economy grows weaker-than-expected 0.6 pct in Q1
from Q4
* Brazilian real falls 1.68 percent against dollar
* Brazil Bovespa slips 1.85 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.48 pct
By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian stocks posted the
biggest decline in six weeks on Wednesday after data showed
Latin America's largest economy grew less than expected in the
first quarter, while a sharp drop in Brazil's currency hurt
shares of those companies that hold dollar-denominated debt.
Mexico's IPC index erased early losses to trade
nearly flat, while Chile's bourse was flat.
Economic growth data released Wednesday showed President
Dilma Rousseff's numerous stimulus packages failed to aid
manufacturers in the first quarter while consumers, scared by
rising inflation, grew more conservative.
"The disappointment over the Brazilian economy's performance
weighed on the market," said Vladimir Caramaschi, chief
economist with Crédit Agricole in São Paulo, adding that
investors are looking at a scenario of low growth and high
inflation and are reducing their bets on the Bovespa.
Brazil's currency, the real has been weakening
against the U.S. dollar for five straight weeks on concerns over
slackening demand for raw materials, Brazil's main export, and a
possible withdrawal of U.S. stimulus measures that have
supported appetite for emerging market currencies.
Speaking at a news conference to discuss first-quarter
growth, Brazil's Finance Minister Guido Mantega said he sees no
need for intervention in the currency market.
The statement contributed to a sharp devaluation of the
real, which weakened to as much as 2.1148 per U.S. dollar, a
near six-month low. It also drove down shares of companies that
are most exposed to exchange rate risk.
"It's a global trend that we are seeing as far as the
devaluing of currencies that are more linked to commodities,"
said Dany Rappaport, a partner with asset management firm
Investport in Sao Paulo. "Some of the companies that are
suffering from this are going to scream and yell but it won't
have an impact, as the government is not able to really change
the long-term trend in the currency."
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell, with
shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes, the oil
company controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, losing
7.8 percent.
Shares of heavily-indebted telecommunications conglomerate
Grupo Oi SA dropped over 6 percent. Of Oi's total
debt, 38 percent is denominated in a foreign currency.
Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA
, where nearly three-quarters of debt is
dollar-denominated, dropped 6.75 percent. Operating costs such
as fuel and spare parts are heavily concentrated in dollars
while most revenue comes from domestic traffic.
Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA rose 2.5 percent
after a local newspaper reported the firm was close to a
decision on whether to list shares in its profitable Alphaville
unit or sell it outright. Representatives of Gafisa declined to
comment on the report.
Mexico's IPC index made up early losses to trade
little-changed as shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa
added 2.2 percent.
Chile's IPSA index fell to its lowest intraday level
since early December as shares of conglomerate AntarChile
fell 1.4 percent.
A technical indicator known as the relative strength index
crossed into "oversold" territory, indicating the index may be
due to rise in coming sessions.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1920 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,546.72 -2.37 -4.34
Brazil Bovespa 54,791.37 -2.22 -10.11
Mexico IPC 40,786.66 0.06 -6.68
Chile IPSA 4,131.97 -0.17 -3.94
Chile IGPA 20,420.79 -0.14 -3.08
Argentina MerVal 3,464.04 1.24 21.36
Colombia IGBC 13,541.32 -0.15 -7.98
Peru IGRA 16,091.54 -1.03 -22.00
Venezuela IBC 809,540.38 -0.37 71.72