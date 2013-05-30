MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexican stocks rose on Thursday after tepid U.S. economic data eased concerns that the Federal Reserve would begin scaling back its monetary stimulus that has fueled demand for emerging market assets. Brazil's markets were closed for Corpus Christi day, while Chile's IPSA traded flat at 4,138.25 points. Latin American stocks have fluctuated recently on concerns that the Fed might wind down its massive asset-buying program on the back of an improving U.S. economy. But data released on Thursday showed first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose in the latest week while the U.S. government's latest reading on first-quarter gross domestic product came in slightly below forecasts. That boosted Mexico's IPC index, which rose 0.85 percent to 40,984.50 points. The index has lured investors seeking higher returns in riskier assets. * Telecoms giant America Movil, owned by billionaire tycoon Carlos Slim, rose 1.59 percent, driving gains. * In Chile, electricity producer Enersis rose 1.47 percent, lifting the index. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2142 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,539.98 -0.43 -6.79 Brazil Bovespa 54,634.69 -2.5 -10.36 Mexico IPC 40,984.50 0.85 -6.23 Chile IPSA 4,138.25 0.09 -3.79 Chile IGPA 20,456.69 0.12 -2.91 Argentina MerVal 3,514.60 1.16 23.13 Colombia IGBC 13,544.27 0.29 6.94 Peru IGRA 16,097.54 -0.08 -21.97 Venezuela IBC 810,239.69 0.09 71.87