* BOJ holds off on new stimulus, end of Fed asset-buying eyed * Commodities shares lead selloff in Latam stocks * Bovespa falls 3.01 pct, Mexico IPC down 2.04 pct By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, June 11 Latin American stocks dropped on Tuesday as part of a global equities selloff as investors worried that the world's central banks might slow the monetary stimulus that has boosted the region's emerging markets. Mexico's IPC index posted its second biggest one-day loss this year, falling 2 percent to 39,890.24 points, while Brazil's Bovespa fell 3 percent to its lowest since 2011. The Bank of Japan refrained from adding more monetary stimulus at the end of its two-day meeting on Tuesday, sparking investor concerns that the Federal Reserve may take similar steps in the United States. The Fed's monthly bond purchase program provides a steady source of dollars that investors seeking higher returns often put to work in emerging markets. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 3.01 percent, closing below 50,000 points - its lowest level since October 2011. * A technical indicator known as the relative strength index fell to its most "oversold" level in more than a year, indicating stocks may be due to rebound. Analysts expected strong technical support near 48,000 points. * Shares of commodities exporters, which tend to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Brazilian stocks, fell broadly. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, fell 1.85 percent, while mining firm Vale SA dropped 2.87 percent. * Mexico's IPC index dropped for the second session in three after data on Tuesday showed industrial production in April fell far short of expectations. * Shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico lost 4.33 percent while banking group Banorte lost 3.91 percent, contributing the most to the index's decline. Italian insurer Generali SpA said on Tuesday it sold its stake in two Banorte assets back to the bank. * In Chile, shares of Latam Airlines Group fell 0.68 percent after the company announced it plans to spend around $11 billion to boost its fleet. Chile's bourse tumbled to its lowest level since July last year. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2211 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,295.86 -1.96 -13.22 Brazil Bovespa 49,769.93 -3.01 -18.35 Mexico IPC 39,890.24 -2.04 -8.73 Chile IPSA 3,962.95 -1.68 -7.87 Chile IGPA 19,741.03 -1.46 -6.31 Argentina MerVal 3,342.63 -2.08 17.11 Colombia IGBC 13,252.89 -0.85 4.64 Peru IGRA 15,713.69 -2.68 -23.83 Venezuela IBC 851,619.13 1.16 80.64