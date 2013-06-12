* Banorte announces global share offering, stock plummets * Bovespa volatile ahead of index futures expiration * Mexico IPC down 1.85 pct, Brazil Bovespa little-changed By Asher Levine and Danielle Assalve SAO PAULO, June 12 Mexican stocks fell to their lowest level in nearly a year on Wednesday, driven by a sharp fall in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte after the company said it was planning a share offering in Mexico and abroad. Banorte, Mexico's fourth-largest lender by assets, said the up to $3 billion offer would include a primary public offering in Mexico, and a private offering in some foreign markets, including the United States. Shares of Banorte fell 5.7 percent on the outlook for dilution in the stock, their biggest one-day decline since October 2011. The drop contributed to a 1.85 percent fall in Mexico's IPC index. Other Latin American indexes were virtually unchanged from the previous session. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index returned early gains to trade nearly flat, with investors eyeing the expiration of index futures contracts at the close of trading. "The market should remain volatile," said William Castro Alves, an analyst with XP Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "It's not the kind of day where we have enough certainty to drive buying." Shares of pulp and paper producer Klabin fell 8.4 percent after the company said late Tuesday that it would build a 5.3-billion-real ($2.47 billion) cellulose mill and reorganize the company's shareholding structure, including plans for a 1.7 billion real sale of new unit shares. Each unit share will represent one old common share and four old preferred shares. Chile's bourse was virtually unchanged, capping a five-day slide that saw the index drop 5.6 percent. Shares of regional energy group Endesa Chile fell 1.48 percent, offsetting a 1 percent rise in shares of lender BCI. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1539 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,286.91 -0.27 -13.22 Brazil Bovespa 49,791.71 0.04 -18.31 Mexico IPC 39,150.77 -1.85 -10.42 Chile IPSA 3,962.52 -0.01 -7.88 Chile IGPA 19,737.23 -0.02 -6.33 Argentina MerVal 3,341.29 -0.04 17.06 Colombia IGBC 13,240.40 -0.09 -10.03 Peru IGRA 15,707.15 -0.04 -23.86 Venezuela IBC 853,299.25 0.2 81.00