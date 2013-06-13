* Brazil's Bovespa rises 2.51 pct, Mexico flat * Positive U.S. data halts market's decline By Danielle Assalve and Noe Torres SAO PAULO, June 13 Brazilian stocks jumped on Thursday, tracking global shares higher on stronger-than-expected economic data in the United States, to snap a four-day decline that had taken the index to its lowest since August 2011. Mexico's benchmark IPC index, was flat at 39,481.47 points, while Chile's IPSA index added 1.45 percent to 3,981.48 points. Retail sales rose and jobless claims dropped in the United States, data showed on Thursday, suggesting Mexico's top trade partner was heading to a more solid recovery. Other Latin American indexes were up from the previous session, with the MSCI LatAm rising 1.13 percent. Brazil's Bovespa rose 2.51 percent to close at 50,414.89 points. BM&FBovespa shares gained 2.14 percent reais after the government scrapped a tax on foreign-exchange derivatives late on Wednesday, the latest move to lift capital controls and bolster the currency. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2306 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,303.97 1.13 -13 Brazil Bovespa 50,414.89 2.51 -17.29 Mexico IPC 39,481.47 0 -9.67 Chile IPSA 3,981.48 1.45 -7.44 Chile IGPA 19,790.53 1.09 -6.07 Argentina MerVal 3,244.04 0.21 13.65 Colombia IGBC 13,073.23 -0.13 3.22 Peru IGRA 16,347.38 3.72 -20.76 Venezuela IBC 864,201.63 1.28 83.31