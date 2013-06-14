* Brazil economic data better than expected * Possible end to global stimulus measures still weighs * Bovespa falls 2.15 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.54 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazilian stocks fell on Friday as investors took profits a day after the country's benchmark index rose to its highest level in three months, while continued uncertainty surrounding global monetary stimulus programs continued to roil the region's markets. Mexico's IPC index dropped to a level it has not closed below in nearly a year, while Chile's bourse edged higher. Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell 2.15 percent to close at 49,332.34 points. The index rose by 2.5 percent in the previous session on stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data. Economic activity in Brazil rose slightly more than expected in April according to central bank data released Friday. . Yet concerns about the world's central bank's bond-buying schemes - which have boosted the region's emerging markets as investors seek higher returns in riskier assets - continued to weigh on the Brazilian and Mexican bourses. * Brazilian state-oil monopoly Petrobras drove losses in the Bovespa, falling 3.94 percent. Troubled oil competitor OGX, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, fell 7.62 percent. * Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Banorte, dragged down Mexico's IPC index, the day after it said it plans to sell up to $3 billion in its shares, losing 2.42 percent. * Chile's IPSA index rose slightly for the second straight session, led by a 2.93 percent rise in shares of bank Banco Chile. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2310 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,283.02 -0.63 -13.55 Brazil Bovespa 49,332.34 -2.15 -19.06 Mexico IPC 39,269.30 -0.54 -10.15 Chile IPSA 3,990.21 0.22 -7.23 Chile IGPA 19,832.08 0.21 -5.88 Argentina MerVal 3,199.92 -1.36 12.11 Colombia IGBC 13,143.92 0.54 3.78 Peru IGRA 16,437.48 0.55 -20.32 Venezuela IBC 878,996.06 1.71 86.45