SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's benchmark stock index fell sharply on Thursday, briefly sliding below 46,000 points for the first time in four years, the day after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled it would end a stimulus program that helped pump money into high-yielding emerging market assets. Data pointing to lower growth in China, the top buyer of raw materials Brazil exports, also weighed. Shares of global miner Vale were down 2.77 percent and state-run oil firm Petrobras off 3 percent, leading losses as oil prices tanked. General unease over the health of the economy in Brazil, where the largest protests in 20 years have now spread across the country, also weighed. "This was a panic movement," said João Pedro Brugger, an analyst at Leme Investimentos in the southern city of Florianopolis. "The economic fundamentals of Brazil are being criticized here and abroad... and there is a more challenging external scenario with the market concerned about the end of the Fed's stimulus and worsening numbers from China." * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index dropped 2.75 percent. Mexico's IPC index fell 2.45 percent to 39,000 points, its lowest level in a year. * Chile's IPSA index was down 1.56 percent with main electricity generator Endesa Chile leading losses and off 2.4 percent. * Several firms in Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's logistics and energy empire EBX traded below one real. * Colombia-focused coal producer CCX tumbled 44 percent to 0.7 reais the day after Batista put off plans to buy back shares and delist the company due to unfavorable market conditions. LLX Logistica SA was down 10.6 percent to 0.92 reais and the flagship OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA slumped 1.28 percent to 0.77 reais. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1545 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % Latest % change change MSCI LatAm 3,022.93 -5.64 -15.65 <.MILA00000PU S> Brazil 46,575.7 -2.75 -23.59 Bovespa 0 Mexico IPC 38,088.0 -2.45 -12.85 0 Chile IPSA 3,885.70 -1.56 -9.66 Chile IGPA 19,395.7 -1.19 -7.95 1 Argentina 3,070.86 0.75 7.59 MerVal Colombia IGBC 13,116.0 -1.30 3.56 2 Peru IGRA 15,958.5 -3.64 -22.64 8 Venezuela IBC 945,178. 0 100.49 69