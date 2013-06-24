* Emerging market shares reflect Fed outlook * Tighter China cash market sinks commodities shares * Brazil Bovespa falls 2.32 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.36 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, June 24 Latin American stocks dropped on Monday as part of a wider selloff in emerging market shares following the U.S. central bank's signal last week that it would scale back its bond-buying program. Meanwhile, tighter financial conditions in China had a big impact on Latin American commodities exporters whose iron ore, soybeans, copper and petroleum fuel Chinese production. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 2.32 percent to close at 45,965.05, its lowest level in more than four years. * Shares of mining firm Vale SA, which counts China as its biggest customer, dropped 5.48 percent, its most in more than two months, while state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, lost 3.34 percent. * Mexico's IPC index fell to its lowest level in slightly more than a year, slipping 1.36 percent to 37,517.36. * Shares in Cemex, one of the world's biggest cement companies, fell 2.59 percent, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico fell 2.17 percent, contributing most to the index's losses. * Chile's IPSA index fell for the fourth straight session, closing at 3,802.19, its lowest level since October 2011, as shares of steel and mining company CAP fell 4.76 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2223 GMT : Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 2,968.23 -1.67 -21.84 Brazil Bovespa 45,965.05 -2.32 -24.59 Mexico IPC 37,517.36 -1.36 -14.16 Chile IPSA 3,802.19 -0.51 -11.61 Chile IGPA 19,007.31 -0.81 -9.79 Argentina MerVal 3,021.16 -1.61 5.85 Colombia IGBC 12,548.86 -1.81 -0.92 Peru IGRA 15,250.53 -2.43 -26.07 Venezuela IBC 972,606.00 1.87 106.31