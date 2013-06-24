* Emerging market shares reflect Fed outlook
* Tighter China cash market sinks commodities shares
* Brazil Bovespa falls 2.32 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.36 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, June 24 Latin American stocks dropped
on Monday as part of a wider selloff in emerging market shares
following the U.S. central bank's signal last week that it would
scale back its bond-buying program.
Meanwhile, tighter financial conditions in China had a big
impact on Latin American commodities exporters whose iron ore,
soybeans, copper and petroleum fuel Chinese production.
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped
2.32 percent to close at 45,965.05, its lowest level in more
than four years.
* Shares of mining firm Vale SA, which counts
China as its biggest customer, dropped 5.48 percent, its most in
more than two months, while state-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, lost 3.34 percent.
* Mexico's IPC index fell to its lowest level in
slightly more than a year, slipping 1.36 percent to 37,517.36.
* Shares in Cemex, one of the world's biggest
cement companies, fell 2.59 percent, while retail giant Wal-Mart
de Mexico fell 2.17 percent, contributing most to
the index's losses.
* Chile's IPSA index fell for the fourth straight
session, closing at 3,802.19, its lowest level since October
2011, as shares of steel and mining company CAP fell
4.76 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2223 GMT :
Stock indexes daily % year-to-da
Latest change te %
change
MSCI LatAm 2,968.23 -1.67 -21.84
Brazil Bovespa 45,965.05 -2.32 -24.59
Mexico IPC 37,517.36 -1.36 -14.16
Chile IPSA 3,802.19 -0.51 -11.61
Chile IGPA 19,007.31 -0.81 -9.79
Argentina MerVal 3,021.16 -1.61 5.85
Colombia IGBC 12,548.86 -1.81 -0.92
Peru IGRA 15,250.53 -2.43 -26.07
Venezuela IBC 972,606.00 1.87 106.31