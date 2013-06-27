* Markets continue to price in weak U.S. GDP data * Brazil Bovespa extends rally, gains 1.3 pct * Mexico IPC up 1.36 percent, Chile's IPSA climbs 0.67 percent By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazilian stocks rose for the third straight session on Thursday as investor concerns over a potential reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve continued to ease. Mexico's IPC index touched its highest level in over a week, while Chile's bourse continued towards its best weekly performance in six months. U.S. first quarter growth was revised downward significantly on Wednesday, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve would maintain the pace of its bond-buying program which has boosted global stock markets. Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, in line with analysts' expectations. "In the past we used to root for strong numbers from the United States, which would show economic strength, but now we hope to see the numbers either stable or worse so that we'll continue to see stimulus," Ariovaldo Santos, a broker with H.Commcor in Sao Paulo, said. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.3 percent, but it was still on track to post a monthly loss of more than 10 percent which would be its worst in over a year. "We haven't necessarily reached the bottom of the well. There are a lot of challenges that companies are facing right now, which we will only see when second-quarter results come out," Santos said, citing the impact of a weaker local currency on Brazilian firms as an example. Shares of mining firm Vale SA rose 1.5 percent, while those of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, added 1.6 percent. Both stocks tend to attract a significant share of foreign investors looking for exposure to Brazil's market and often rise or fall based on global risk appetite. Steelmaker Gerdau SA rose 3.3 percent after Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised its recommendation on the shares to "buy," saying recent declines in the stock were probably overdone. Mexico's IPC index rallied for a third straight session, adding 1.36 percent to 39,333.81. Retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico rose 2 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte climbed 3.2 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.67 percent to 3,929.42 as shares of conglomerate Copec advanced 1.4 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1404 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,151.75 1.95 -18.6 Brazil Bovespa 47,786.35 1.3 -21.60 Mexico IPC 39,333.81 1.36 -10.00 Chile IPSA 3,929.42 0.67 -8.65 Chile IGPA 19,506.24 0.53 -7.42 Argentina MerVal 2,969.13 0.08 4.02 Colombia IGBC 12,579.43 0.28 -14.52 Peru IGRA 15,150.88 0.11 -26.56 Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00