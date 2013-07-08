* Market holiday on Tuesday fuels volatility
* Brazil central bank to announce interest rate decision
Wednesday
* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.13 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.18 pct
By Lucas Iberico-Lozada
SAO PAULO, July 8Brazilian stocks swung widely
on Monday as gains from state-run oil producer Petrobras offset
losses from homebuilders, banks and commodities firms.
Mexico's IPC index edged lower following its worst
loss in over two weeks on Friday, while Chile's bourse
gained for the second session in three.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 0.13
percent at 45,151.35 after opening lower.
Brazil's stock market will be closed on Tuesday for a local
holiday.
"Market volatility is expected this week, considering the
holiday tomorrow, and many important events are on the agenda
for this week," said analyst Rudimar Jose Joner Filho of
Banrisul Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "The market is
nervous."
Brazil's central bank will announce its latest interest rate
decision on Wednesday after the market close. All 57 economists
surveyed in a Reuters poll expect the bank to lift its benchmark
Selic rate on Wednesday evening, even at the risk
of cutting off a fragile economic recovery.
Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as
Petrobras, rebounded slightly, rising 0.7 percent as
bargain-hunters picked up cheap shares after the stock posted
its biggest one-day loss in over a year on Friday due to worries
over a decline in global liquidity.
Shares of homebuilder PDG Realty SA limited gains
in the Bovespa, falling 3.8 percent and hitting their lowest
price on record.
Citigroup analysts led by Paula Mello cut their
recommendation on PDG shares to "sell" from "neutral" on Monday,
citing a weaker macroeconomic outlook for Brazil and a potential
increase in sales cancellations.
Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA
rose as much as 4.4 percent to 6.41 reais, their
biggest intraday advance since June 25.
Standard & Poor's removed Gol from "credit watch," meaning
the company's debt ratings are unlikely to be lowered in the
short- and medium-term.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.18 percent to 40,551.64
after trading in positive territory earlier in the session.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.8 percent, offsetting a 2
percent gain in shares of conglomerate Alfa.
Chile's IPSA index looked to break technical
resistance at just below 3,900 points as it gained 0.24 percent
to 3,841.08.
Banco Santander Chile rose 1 percent, contributing
most to the index's gains, while LATAM Airlines Group
rose 0.4 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1451 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,067.76 0.58 -19.69
Brazil Bovespa 45,151.35 -0.13 -25.92
Mexico IPC 40,551.64 -0.18 -7.22
Chile IPSA 3,841.08 0.24 -10.70
Chile IGPA 19,047.71 0.15 -9.60
Argentina MerVal 3,114.06 1.64 9.10
Colombia IGBC 12,655.28 0.21 -14.00
Peru IGRA 15,253.10 0.47 -26.06
Venezuela IBC 0.00 0 -100.00