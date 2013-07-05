* U.S. jobs report for June better than expected * China to begin tightening credit * Brazil Bovespa falls 1.21 pct, Mexico IPC down 1.40 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, July 5 Latin American stocks fell on Friday as better-than-expected U.S. labor data heightened expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin to taper its bond-buying program later this year. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index erased most of its gains from the previous session, while Mexico's IPC index had its biggest one-day drop in more than two weeks and Chile's bourse slipped for the fourth session in the last five. Abundant global liquidity from the world's major central bank has supported demand for riskier emerging market assets such as Latin American stocks. Fed chairman Ben Bernanke's announcement two weeks ago of a timeline for ending the monetary stimulus sent Latin American markets tumbling. "Good news (in the United States) now means that the Bovespa drops," said economist Andre Perfeito of Gradual Corretora in Sao Paulo. "We are living in a moment of transition for foreign investors." China's government also said on Friday that it tightened credit to end the Chinese economy's dependence on cheap debt. * Brazilian stocks fell 1.21 percent to close at 45,210 points, with a 5.08 percent drop in the share prices of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, driving losses. Petrobras shares closed Friday's session at their lowest in 4-1/2 years. * Mexico's IPC index fell 1.40 percent to 40,623.09 points, with losses driven by a 1.36 percent drop in shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim. * Chile's IPSA index dropped 0.89 percent to 3,831.29 points, as shares of retailer Falabella lost 0.94 percent. The index posted a nearly 5 percent weekly loss, its worst since May 2012. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2147 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % change MSCI LatAm 3,050.15 -1.9 Brazil Bovespa 45,210.49 -1.21 Mexico IPC 40,623.09 -1.4 Chile 3,831.92 -0.89 IPSA Chile 19,019.50 -0.78 IGPA Argentina MerVal 3,063.69 -1.04 Colombia IGBC 12,628.16 -0.78 Peru 15,181.70 -1.52 IGRA Venezuela IBC 0.00 0