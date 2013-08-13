* Upbeat U.S. data raises bets on Fed trimming stimulus * Brazil Bovespa headed toward first loss in a week * Bovespa down 0.45 pct, Mexico IPC near flat By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 13 Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday, as positive U.S. consumer spending data added to signs the Federal Reserve could begin slowing its bond-buying program as soon as September. Mexico's IPC index adjusted slightly from a day of sharp losses in the previous session, while Chile's bourse rose for the fourth session in a row. A gauge of U.S. retail sales rose in July at its fastest pace since December, a sign that the world's biggest central bank could move faster to scale back its $85 billion monthly bond-buying program. The Fed's stimulus has supported the appetite of investors for riskier assets such as emerging-market equities. Signs that the Fed could begin to scale back bond buying "weighs heavily on the Brazilian market," said Luiz Roberto Monteiro, a senior analyst at brokerage firm Renascenca in Sao Paulo. "The recent recovery in the Bovespa has been built almost entirely on positive economic news from China, Japan and Europe. The prospect of an end to U.S. stimulus will push down those gains." Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was down 0.45 percent at 50,073.57 points, led by losses for heavily weighted state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras. The shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderugicas de Minas Gerais SA, referred to as Usiminas, were down 1.9 percent. Mexico's IPC index was up 0.02 percent at 42,132.20 points, as the shares of mining and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico rose 2.2 percent. Late on Monday, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto announced an overhaul of Mexico's energy industry to attract new foreign investment. Chile's IPSA index was down 0.12 percent at 3,780.50 points, as losses for energy and forestry company Empresas Copec offset gains for CFR Pharmaceuticals. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1600 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,225.92 -1.38 -13.87 Brazil Bovespa 50,073.57 -0.45 -17.85 Mexico IPC 42,132.20 0.02 -3.60 Chile IPSA 3,780.50 -0.12 -12.11 Chile IGPA 18,654.93 -0.11 -11.46 Argentina MerVal 3,711.36 1.15 30.03 Colombia IGBC 13,765.54 0.23 -6.46 Peru IGRA 16,221.53 -0.21 -21.37 Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10