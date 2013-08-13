* Fed has no clear road-map for winding down asset-buying
* Bovespa up 0.60 pct, Mexico IPC rises 0.57 pct
MEXICO CITY, Aug 13 Brazilian and Mexican stocks
rose on Tuesday, after a top U.S. Federal Reserve official
signaled economic performance remained too mixed to lay out a
detailed path for winding down its massive monthly bond-buying
program.
Mexico's IPC index rose from a day of sharp losses in
the previous session when the government presented its bid to
overhaul the country's ailing energy sector, while Chile's
bourse fell 0.26 percent.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart on Tuesday would not
rule out a modest pullback next month in its monetary stimulus
from $85 billion a month.
The Fed's stimulus has supported the appetite of investors
for riskier assets such as emerging-market equities.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.60
percent to 50,600.55 points, lifted by oil company OGX,
controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, which was up
4.69 percent.
Mexico's IPC index climbed 0.57 percent to 42,366.45
points, as the shares of mining and infrastructure company Grupo
Mexico rose 4.76 percent. On Monday, Mexican
President Enrique Pena Nieto announced a broad reform bill aimed
at boosting output and attracting new private investment in the
country's oil, gas and electricity sectors.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1600 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % year-to-da
Latest change te %
change
MSCI LatAm 3,246.33 -0.75 -14.52
Brazil Bovespa 50,600.55 0.6 -16.98
Mexico IPC 42,366.45 0.57 -3.06
Chile IPSA 3,775.22 -0.26 -12.23
Chile IGPA 18,640.03 -0.19 -11.53
Argentina MerVal 3,764.31 2.6 31.88
Colombia IGBC 13,827.29 0.68 9.17
Peru IGRA 16,362.32 0.66 -20.68
Venezuela IBC 1,249,789.00 0 165.10