* Brazilian government may take actions to ease pressure on Petrobras * Positive U.S. data revives Fed tapering fears * Brazil Bovespa up 0.02 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.65 pct MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 Brazilian stocks reversed losses on Thursday on local media reports that the government might raise fuel prices and reduce requirements for state-run oil giant Petrobras to participate in oil-rich, but capital-intensive, deep-water fields. The prospects of new government policies to ease pressure on Brazil's state-run oil giant Petrobras helped buoy the Bovespa index. Meanwhile, Mexico's IPC index snapped a two-session rally. Chile's bourse was closed for a national holiday. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.02 percent, shedding earlier losses of more than 1 percent, to close at 50,908.34 points. * The index has gained for seven straight sessions and is at its highest level in more than two months. It has risen 5.54 percent in August, on track for its best monthly performance since December 2012. * After early losses due to poor second-quarter earnings reports from key commodities companies, Petrobras led gains, rising 5.19 percent. * Mexico's IPC index fell 0.65 percent to close at 42,155.34 points, after positive U.S. consumer confidence and unemployment data revived concerns that the Federal Reserve may soon scale back its $85 billion monthly bond-buying program. * The Fed's monetary stimulus has driven investor appetite for higher-risk assets like Latin American stocks. * A 3.68 percent drop in miner Grupo Mexico led losses. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2108 GMT: Stock Latest daily % YTD % change indexes change MSCI LatAm 3,207.28 -1.24 -15.55 Brazil Bovespa 50,908.34 0.02 -16.48 Mexico IPC 42,155.34 -0.65 -3.55 Chile IPSA 3,759.45 -0.42 -12.60 Chile IGPA 18,561.95 -0.42 -11.90 Argentina MerVal 3,865.11 -0.46 35.41 Colombia IGBC 13,783.29 -0.91 -6.34 Peru IGRA 16,509.26 0.05 -19.97