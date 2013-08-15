* Brazilian government may take actions to ease pressure on
Petrobras
* Positive U.S. data revives Fed tapering fears
* Brazil Bovespa up 0.02 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.65 pct
MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 Brazilian stocks reversed
losses on Thursday on local media reports that the government
might raise fuel prices and reduce requirements for state-run
oil giant Petrobras to participate in oil-rich, but
capital-intensive, deep-water fields.
The prospects of new government policies to ease pressure on
Brazil's state-run oil giant Petrobras helped buoy the
Bovespa index.
Meanwhile, Mexico's IPC index snapped a two-session
rally. Chile's bourse was closed for a national holiday.
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.02
percent, shedding earlier losses of more than 1 percent, to
close at 50,908.34 points.
* The index has gained for seven straight sessions and is at
its highest level in more than two months. It has risen 5.54
percent in August, on track for its best monthly performance
since December 2012.
* After early losses due to poor second-quarter earnings
reports from key commodities companies, Petrobras led gains,
rising 5.19 percent.
* Mexico's IPC index fell 0.65 percent to close at
42,155.34 points, after positive U.S. consumer confidence and
unemployment data revived concerns that the Federal Reserve may
soon scale back its $85 billion monthly bond-buying program.
* The Fed's monetary stimulus has driven investor appetite
for higher-risk assets like Latin American stocks.
* A 3.68 percent drop in miner Grupo Mexico
led losses.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 2108 GMT:
Stock Latest daily % YTD % change
indexes change
MSCI LatAm 3,207.28 -1.24 -15.55
Brazil Bovespa 50,908.34 0.02 -16.48
Mexico IPC 42,155.34 -0.65 -3.55
Chile IPSA 3,759.45 -0.42 -12.60
Chile IGPA 18,561.95 -0.42 -11.90
Argentina MerVal 3,865.11 -0.46 35.41
Colombia IGBC 13,783.29 -0.91 -6.34
Peru IGRA 16,509.26 0.05 -19.97