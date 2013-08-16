* Gerdau, Usiminas, CSN lead gains in Brazilian index * OGX and MMX up after rout in previous session * Brazil Bovespa up 0.6 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.12 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 16 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose above 51,000 points for the first time in two months on Friday, boosted by stocks of steelmakers and by bargain hunters who snapped up shares of debt-ridden Eike Batista's EBX companies. Concerns over an expected rollback of U.S. monetary stimulus measures continued to weigh on the Latin American stock markets in general, however, keeping Mexico's IPC index and Chile's bourse in the red. Investors worry that the U.S. central bank may start cutting back on its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program as early as September, potentially reducing investors' appetite for riskier assets in emerging markets. After a steep June sell-off, the Bovespa index is on track to post its sixth week of gains in eight, but analysts suggested that the Brazilian market is not ready to post further gains, decoupled from its peers. "The recent gains in the Bovespa are mostly attributable to a technical adjustment [from June's losses], and do not likely point to any indicator of new growth," said Adriano Moreno, an analyst at Futura Investimentos in Salvador, Brazil. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was up 0.6 percent to 51,215.91 points, its highest level in nine weeks. Gains for Brazil's largest steelmakers drove much of the session's gains. Long-steel producer Gerdau SA rose 4.9 percent, while rivals Usinas Siderugicas de Minas Gerais SA, known as Usiminas, and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) posted gains of 4.6 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively. Shares of oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA , miner MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA and logistics firm LLX Logistica SA, the three publicly traded companies of Batista's tottering EBX empire, all saw increases in share prices driven by bargain hunting. Limiting gains in the Bovespa were shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, and state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras. Itau saw a decline of 2.3 percent, while Petrobras lost 0.7 percent. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.12 percent to 42,104.48 points, as a 0.8 percent decline for telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, contributed most to the index's losses. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.26 percent to 3,749.58, its third consecutive session of losses. Shares of retailer Falabella and lender Banco Santander Chile led losses in the index, with a 1.4 and a 2.2 percent decline, respectively. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1527 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,193.34 -0.43 -15.55 Brazil Bovespa 51,215.91 0.6 -15.97 Mexico IPC 42,104.48 -0.12 -3.66 Chile IPSA 3,749.58 -0.26 -12.83 Chile IGPA 18,537.08 -0.13 -12.02 Argentina MerVal 3,877.81 0.32 35.86 Colombia IGBC 13,764.99 -0.13 -6.46 Peru IGRA 16,512.15 0.02 -19.96 Venezuela IBC 1,286,620.84 0 172.91