* Petrobras falls after no fuel price hike announced * Bovespa declines 0.5 pct; Mexico, Chile decline * Gerdau, CSN gain on better pricing outlook, weak currency By Asher Levine and Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, Aug 19 Brazilian stocks dropped for the first time in nearly two weeks on Monday, led lower by state-controlled oil company Petrobras, after a fuel price hike expected by some failed to materialize. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rose 8.7 percent over the previous eight sessions as shares of basic materials producers tracked a rise in global commodities prices. Mexico's IPC index shed 0.3 percent, while Chile's bourse fell 0.9 percent in its fourth straight session of losses. The Bovespa took a breather on Monday, with investors keeping an eye on the potential wind-down of the U.S. Federal Reserve's $85 billion a month monetary stimulus program. Despite last week's rally in domestic-oriented shares, sentiment is that shares prices for retail, services and construction companies should decline soon as Brazil's economy falters. "The trend today is for a technical correction," said Leandro Silvestrini, an analyst with brokerage Intrader in Sao Paulo. He said the recent gaining trend in Brazilian shares looked to be more than a one-off event, though. According to Felipe Hirai, an equity strategist for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, earnings could be disappointing for domestic-oriented companies, as economic growth further loses steam and a weaker currency presents higher inflation risks. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.5 percent to 51,262.19. Preferred shares of state-run oil company Petrobras, which is known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, fell 1.12 percent following an over 4 percent gain last week. Traders expected the government to announce a domestic fuel price increase during the weekend, which never came, according to a Credit Suisse Securities' trading desk report. Bets on the stock's decline increased over 10 million shares over the last week, traders said. Demand for short-selling is also increasing on shares of builders, food exporters - despite a weakening real - and toll road operators. Traders who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then sell them in the hope that the price will fall, so they can buy them back more cheaply, return them to the lender and pocket the difference. Itaú Unibanco Holding SA fell for a second session, shedding 1.5 percent after Brazil's government demanded the payment of up to 18.7 billion real ($7.98 billion) in back taxes. Itaúsa Investimentos SA, the holding company that controls Itaú, dropped 2 percent. Itaú has no plans to build a provision against the tax claim, executives told Reuters on Friday. Limiting declines in the Bovespa, Gerdau SA rose 1.4 percent after HSBC Securities analysts led by Leonardo Correa raised the recommendation and price target on the steelmaker's preferred shares. Rival Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA , or CSN, rose after sources told Reuters that the company will a price hike for some local steel products this week. The following are data on Latin American stock prices as of 1400 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,139.57 -1.85 -15.77 Brazil Bovespa 51,344.70 -0.38 -15.76 Mexico IPC 41,941.98 -0.26 -4.04 Chile IPSA 3,727.03 -0.86 -13.35 Chile IGPA 18,419.10 -0.77 -12.58 Argentina MerVal 3,815.29 -1.28 33.67 Colombia IGBC 13,770.31 -0.09 -6.43 Peru IGRA 16,492.94 -0.2 -20.05