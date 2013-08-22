* Brazil government expected to announce fuel price hike * China, U.S., Eurozone manufacturing data rose in August * Brazil Bovespa up 1.97 percent * Mexico IPC down 1.09 percent MEXICO CITY, Aug 22 Brazilian stocks rose on Thursday led by commodities exporters, after reports said the government plans to raise fuel prices and upbeat Chinese manufacturing data suggested a rebound in Brazil's biggest trading partner. Mexico's IPC index and Chile's bourse dipped, with Chilean stocks hovering around levels not seen since October 2011. Three newspapers reported that the Brazilian government is planning to raise gasoline and diesel prices in an effort to support state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras. The news boosted the firm's shares by 5.3 percent, despite President Dilma Rousseff's spokesman saying she had not discussed the matter. OGX Petroleo e Gas SA, the oil company of Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's tottering EBX Group, also saw its shares rise 10 percent. Shares of steelmakers and iron-ore exporters rose after HSBC's Purchasing Managers' Index suggested that China's manufacturing sector was rebounding from a recent slump. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and an important purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. "This is a breath of fresh air for the Chinese, an indicator that their economy will grow for the next few months" said Pedro Galdi, an analyst at SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. "Such growth will certainly benefit Vale and the steel firms." Shares of Vale SA, the world's largest iron-ore miner, gained 4.2 percent, while steelmakers Gerdau SA and Cia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) rose 3.9, and 4.6 percent, respectively. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.97 percent to 51,397.66, its biggest gain in two weeks and nearly erasing losses from the previous two sessions. Mexico's IPC index fell 1.09 percent to 41,007.43, topping off its worst six-day stretch since late June. Losses were led by bottling company Femsa, whose shares fell 1.89 percent. Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa, a joint venture between Femsa and Coca-Cola Co, said on Thursday it completed its all-cash purchase of Brazilian Coke bottler Companhia Fluminense de Refrigerantes. Chile's IPSA index slumped for its seventh consecutive session, dipping 0.12 percent to 3,616.15. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2251 GMT: Stock indexes daily YTD % Latest % change change MSCI LatAm 3,059.66 -0.18 -19.44 Brazil Bovespa 51,397.66 1.97 -15.68 Mexico IPC 41,007.43 -1.09 -6.17 Chile IPSA 3,616.15 -0.12 -15.93 Chile IGPA 17,974.42 -0.13 -14.69 Argentina MerVal 3,943.48 2.36 38.16 Colombia IGBC 13,669.12 -0.28 -7.11 Peru IGRA 16,596.22 -0.11 -19.55 Venezuela IBC 1,274,887.3 -1.41 170.43 4