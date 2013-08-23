* Bovespa firms to early June levels * Chile stocks snap losing streak * Brazil Bovespa up 1.54 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.2 pct MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 Brazilian stocks kept up their winning streak on Friday after the central bank announced a dollar liquidity boost, while Chile's bourse snapped a seven-session slump without managing to pull off near 2-year lows. Mexico's IPC index continued a three-day losing streak that has caused the index give up most of August's gains. Late on Thursday, the Brazilian central bank announced a currency intervention plan that will provide $60 billion worth of cash and insurance to the foreign exchange market by year end. The Bovespa rose 1.54 percent to 52,189.71, its 10th session of gains in the last 13. Homebuilder PDG Realty shares rose 7.11 percent, leading the index's gains. Mexico's IPC index shed 0.20 percent to 40,925.13, led by losses in billionaire Carlos Slim's phone company America Movil, whose shares fell 1.21 percent. Chile's IPSA index snapped a seven-session slump, adding 1.25 percent to 3,661.23, but the index was still hovering around lows not seen since October 2011. Shares of lender Banco Santander Chile gained 2.44 percent, leading gains. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2011 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Latam 3,161.64 3.33 -19.44 Brazil Bovespa 52,189.71 1.54 -14.38 Mexico IPC 40,925.13 -0.2 -6.36 Chile IPSA 3,661.23 1.25 -14.88 Chile IGPA 18,155.42 1.01 -13.83 Argentina MerVal 3,903.21 -1.02 36.75 Colombia IGBC 13,626.53 -0.31 -7.40 Peru IGRA 16,765.36 1.02 -18.73 Venezuela IBC 1,310,159.40 2.77 177.91