* Bovespa retreats from 2-month high set in previous session * Shares of America Movil up 2 pct on Telefonica-KPN deal * Brazil's Bovespa down 0.15 pct, Mexico's IPC down 0.02 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 26 Brazilian stocks dipped on Monday as investors sought to lock in gains after the previous session left the benchmark Bovespa index at a two-month high. Mexico's IPC index was nearly flat, while Chile's bourse posted its second consecutive session of gains. "The (Bovespa) is responding to Friday's high," said Fabio Goncalves, an analyst at Banrisul Corretora in Porto Alegre. "But we're also seeing some tentativeness from investors ahead of some key domestic indicators this week." Brazil's Bovespa stock index fell 0.15 percent to 52,118.52 points. Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, shed 0.7 percent, snapping a three-session streak of gains. Petrobras shares have also posted three consecutive weekly gains. MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA, the mining firm controlled by embattled tycoon Eike Batista, lost 4.3 percent. Brazilian lenders fell 0.56 percent. Banco do Brasil led the sector's losses with a drop of 1 percent. Shares of homebuilder Gafisa SA slid 3 percent after Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 12.47 million common shares of the company, reducing its ownership stake to 3.2 percent. Financial exchange company BM&F Bovespa SA fell 0.7 percent after analysts at Grupo BTG Pactual trimmed their target on shares. Losses were partially contained by gains for oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA and iron-ore mining giant Vale SA. On Monday, China's state statistics bureau said that its economy is on track to meet the government's 2013 growth target of 7.5 percent. China is Brazil's largest trading partner and a key buyer of commodities such as petroleum and iron ore. Mexico's IPC index was near flat, as a 2 percent gain for shares of telecommunications giant America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, offset losses for retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico and bottler Femsa . On Monday, Telefonica, America Movil's biggest rival in Latin America, announced that it had increased its bid for Dutch telecommunications firm KPN's German subsidiary, E-Plus. America Movil, which owns nearly 30 percent of KPN, announced on Monday that it supported Telefonica's new offer and would continue with its plan to purchase the rest of KPN. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.58 percent to 3,681.51 points, continuing a slight recovery after setting an all-time closing low of 3,616 points last Thursday. Shares of LATAM Airlines Group and retailer Falabella led the index's rise, with gains of 1.6 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1537 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily pct YTD pct change change MSCI Latam 3,124.91 -0.58 -17.24 Brazil Bovespa 52,118.52 -0.15 -14.49 Mexico IPC 40,917.45 -0.02 -6.38 Chile IPSA 3,678.78 0.51 -14.47 Chile IGPA 18,219.38 0.4 -13.53 Argentina MerVal 3,909.49 0.16 36.97 Colombia IGBC 13,634.41 0.06 -7.35 Peru IGRA 16,847.50 0.49 -18.33 Venezuela IBC 1,322,190.35 0.92 180.46