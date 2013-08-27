* Possible U.S. military action drives shares down * Oil watchdog rejects OGX plan to modify production site * Brazil Bovespa down 2.6 pct, Mexico IPC falls 1.89 pct MEXICO CITY, Aug 27 Latin American stocks tracked world markets lower on Tuesday, as uncertainty over potential U.S. military action against the Syrian government drove investors away from risky assets. Mexico's IPC index declined for the fifth session in a row, while Chile's bourse approached its lowest levels in nearly four years. Concern over a possible U.S. military strike against the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad roiled global markets. The S&P 500 closed under its 100-day moving average for the first time since June 24, a sign of weak near-term momentum. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the second session in a row, dipping 2.6 percent to 50,091.55 points. Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, fell 14.81 percent after Reuters reported that Brazil's oil industry watchdog plans to reject OGX's proposal to modify development of Tubarao Azul, its first producing offshore oil field. Shares of Batista's shipbuilding firm, OSX Brasil SA , fell 20.8 percent after the company said on Tuesday that Batista would be injecting as much as $50 million into the company with proceeds from the sale of part of his holdings in the company. Mexico's IPC index lost nearly 2 percent, as shares of some of Mexico's biggest companies, including miner Grupo Mexico, retailer Walmex and conglomerate Alfa fell between 2 and 5 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell 2.28 percent to 3,558.24, its ninth session of losses in ten. The IPSA has shed 17.28 percent this year. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2248 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,007.94 -3.01 -20.8 Brazil Bovespa 50,091.55 -2.6 -17.82 Mexico IPC 39,656.00 -1.89 -9.27 Chile IPSA 3,558.24 -2.28 -17.28 Chile IGPA 17,681.52 -2.18 -16.08 Argentina MerVal 3,848.02 -1.26 34.82 Colombia IGBC 13,569.63 -0.22 7.14 Peru IGRA 16,506.57 -2.07 -19.99 Venezuela IBC 1,324,585.41 0.08 180.97