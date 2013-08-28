* Homebuilders PDG and MRV Enghenharia lead index's gains * Steelmakers gain on expected price increase * Brazil Bovespa up 0.68 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.05 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 28 Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday as bargain-hunting investors pushed up shares of local steelmakers and homebuilders. Mexico's IPC index edged up for the first time in six sessions, while Chile's bourse was near flat. Concerns over a potential U.S.-led military strike on the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad drove world markets lower on Tuesday as investors fled risky assets such as emerging market equities for the relative safety of the U.S. dollar. "The impact of the [potential Syria strike] caused the Brazilian market to reach a support level" in late trading on Tuesday, said Rudimar Jose Joner Filho, a broker at Banrisul Corretora in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "Traders have positioned themselves to benefit from a short-term gain," he added. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.68 percent to 50,429.85, partially reversing a two-session round of losses. Local homebuilders PDG Realty SA and MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA led the index's gains, with bumps of 2.3 percent and 4 percent, respectively. Steelmakers made gains after Goldman Sachs Group analysts signaled on Wednesday that they expect flat-steel producers to raise prices on their products targeted to car manufacturers. Shares of flat-steel producer Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais, known as Usiminas, rose 2.5 percent, while shares for rival Cia Siderurgica Nacional rose 1.5 percent. Long-steel producer Gerdau SA gained 1 percent in share price. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, gained 1 percent following a rise in global oil prices on concerns that a strike on Syria could spill over into the rest of the Middle East. Shares of port operator LLX Logistica SA rose more than 3 percent after Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista announced his resignation as chairman of the company on Wednesday. LLX shares have fallen by 29.5 percent so far this year. Mexico's IPC index was near flat as a gain for retailer Wal Mart de Mexico was offset by losses for telecommunications giant America Movil. Shares of cement producer Cemex rose 0.7 percent after Swiss rival Holcim announced that it would pay the Mexican firm 70 million euros in cash as part of a cost-cutting plan to exchange some assets and combine others. Chile's IPSA index rose 0.2 percent to 3,565.31, its second session of gains in eleven. Shares of bottling firm Embotelladora Andina, one of Latin America's largest Coca-Cola distributors, rose as much as 0.2 percent after the company posted a 24.2 percent increase in second-quarter net profit late Tuesday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1529 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,057.63 1.65 -20.8 Brazil Bovespa 50,429.85 0.68 -17.26 Mexico IPC 39,676.12 0.05 -9.22 Chile IPSA 3,565.31 0.2 -17.11 Chile IGPA 17,722.70 0.23 -15.89 Argentina MerVal 3,973.14 3.25 39.20 Colombia IGBC 13,693.49 0.91 -6.95 Peru IGRA 16,541.00 0.21 -19.82 Venezuela IBC 1,325,633.20 0.08 181.19