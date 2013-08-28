* Syria concerns continue to weigh on Latam markets * Mexico IPC down 1.03 pct, Brazil Bovespa 0.45 pct off MEXICO CITY, Aug 28 Latin American stocks fell on Wednesday as investors continued to worry about the impact of a U.S.-led strike on Syria, while oil producer OGX weighed on Brazil's Bovespa. Mexico's IPC index was down more than 1 percent, while Chile's bourse and the Brazilian stock market were both down about half a percent. Concerns over a potential U.S.-led military strike on the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad once again drove local markets lower as investors fled risky assets like emerging market equities for the safety of the U.S. dollar. In Mexico, conglomerate Alfa led losses, dropping 3.6 percent, while telecoms giant America Movil, controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 0.93 percent. Shares of cement producer Cemex fell 0.33 percent after Swiss rival Holcim announced that it would pay the Mexican firm 70 million euros in cash as part of a cost-cutting plan to exchange some assets and combine others. In Brazil, troubled oil company OGX, controlled by Brazil's beleaguered magnate Eike Batista, fell 17.39 percent after a local newspaper said Batista is offering some holders of the company's $3.6 billion in bonds the chance to exchange their securities for stock. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2058 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,032.59 0.82 -20.15 Brazil Bovespa 49,866.92 -0.45 -18.19 Mexico IPC 39,248.07 -1.03 -10.20 Chile IPSA 3,537.81 -0.57 -17.75 Chile IGPA 17,653.44 -0.16 -16.22 Argentina MerVal 3,925.31 2 37.52 Colombia IGBC 13,744.10 1.29 8.51 Peru IGRA 16,521.58 0.09 -19.91 Venezuela IBC 1,346,257.72 1.64 185.56