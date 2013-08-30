* Declines by Vale and Petrobras offset gains by banks, OGX * Chile and Mexico both gain * Brazil Bovespa near flat, Mexico IPC up 0.43 pct By Lucas Iberico-Lozada SAO PAULO, Aug 30 Brazilian stocks seesawed on Friday as blue chips fell on uncertainty over a potential U.S-led military strike against Syria and the tapering off of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond buying. Mexico's IPC index snapped a seven-session slump, while Chile's bourse gained for the second session in a row. Growing talk of a U.S.-led military strike in Syria has pushed up oil prices, depressed emerging market stocks and made investors more risk-averse this week. A slew of mixed U.S. economic data released on Friday offered little help on when the Fed might start to reduce its bond-buying program, which has until recently held U.S. yields down and supported the appetite for Latin American equities. Brazil's second-quarter gross domestic product expanded by 1.5 percent from the previous quarter, the government said on Friday. That outperformed the 0.9 percent growth that 38 analysts forecast in a Reuters poll. "The better-than-expected GDP numbers pushed the Bovespa up this morning, but we're still not seeing much consistency," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner at Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "The volatility we have seen in previous days' trading will continue, what with the expected reduction in the Fed's bond-buying program and Syria weighing on markets," he added. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index was nearly flat in early afternoon trading after oscillating between gains and losses of 1 percent throughout the morning. Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the state-run oil company known as Petrobras, sagged over 1 percent. Iron-ore miner Vale SA fell 0.2 percent, and steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA was little changed. Lenders Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Banco Bradesco SA both rose about 1.2 percent. Bargain-hunters pushed up shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the cash-strapped oil company controlled by embattled Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, by as much as 6 percent. OGX has fallen nearly 36 percent this week, and about 88 percent this year. Mexico's IPC index rose nearly 1 percent to 39,497.60, as retail giant Wal Mart de Mexico added 3.7 percent. America Movil, the telecommunications firm controlled by multibillionaire Carlos Slim, edged higher after the company threatened to pull out of a 7.2 billion euro bid to acquire Dutch telecoms group KPN. Chile's IPSA index jumped by 1.6 percent to 3,610.82 points after the Chilean government reported that unemployment had fallen to 5.7 percent, at least a ten-year low. Shares of LATAM Airlines Group and energy company Enersis SA led the index's gains, adding 2.7 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1529 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI LatAm 3,020.37 -0.4 -20.15 Brazil Bovespa 49,919.48 -0 -18.10 Mexico IPC 39,331.02 0.43 -10.01 Chile IPSA 3,597.36 1.21 -16.37 Chile IGPA 17,865.71 0.88 -15.21 Argentina MerVal 3,942.66 0.51 38.13 Colombia IGBC 13,645.45 -0.08 -7.27 Peru IGRA 16,652.22 0.79 -19.28 Venezuela IBC 1,342,487 -0.59 184.77 .90