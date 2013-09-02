* U.S. delays military action in Syria * China factory activity rises to highest in over a year * OGX shares jump following Friday losses * Brazil Bovespa gains 3.39 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.44 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Latin American stocks rose on Monday following a delay in potential U.S. military action in Syria and on encouraging manufacturing data from key trade partner China. Commodities producers Vale and OGX drove gains on Brazil's Bovespa index, while telecommunications firm America Movil led Mexico's IPC index to its biggest intraday rise in a month. U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday he would seek congressional authorization for punitive military action against Syria, delaying the potential attack that rattled investors last week. "It's still an uncertain situation," said Pedro Galdi, a broker with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. "If there is an attack, investors are going to be worried about the impact on the region, on oil prices, on the global economy, but for now things look to be a bit calmer." Brazilian shares received a further boost after purchasing managers index data on Monday showed China's manufacturing sector grew in August for the first time in four months. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the third straight session, jumping 3.39 percent to 51,702.39. The index's gains were led by shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, which spiked 26 percent as bargain-hunters stepped in after the stock posted its second-biggest one-day decline on Friday. The company said on Thursday that controlling shareholder Eike Batista sold 1.54 percent of outstanding OGX shares on Wednesday and planned to sell more. Other commodities firms rose, with shares of mining firm Vale SA up 3 percent and state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA up 2 percent. Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest one-day gain since Aug. 1, rising 1.44 percent to 40,060.39. Shares of heavily weighted telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, advanced 1.24 percent, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico gained 2.5 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose for the third straight session, led by a 1.5 percent gain in shares of conglomerate Copec. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1353 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,105.05 1.9 -19.77 Brazil Bovespa 51,702.39 3.39 -15.18 Mexico IPC 40,060.39 1.44 -8.34 Chile IPSA 3,639.92 0.31 -15.38 Chile IGPA 18,036.34 0.24 -14.40 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 -100.00 Colombia IGBC 13,724.82 -0.05 -6.73 Peru IGRA 16,643.40 -0.05 -19.32 Venezuela IBC 1,343,626.30 -0.96 185.01