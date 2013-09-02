* U.S. delays military action in Syria
* China factory activity rises to highest in over a year
* OGX shares jump following Friday losses
* Brazil Bovespa gains 3.39 pct, Mexico IPC up 1.44 pct
By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Latin American stocks rose on
Monday following a delay in potential U.S. military action in
Syria and on encouraging manufacturing data from key trade
partner China.
Commodities producers Vale and OGX drove gains on Brazil's
Bovespa index, while telecommunications firm America
Movil led Mexico's IPC index to its biggest intraday rise
in a month.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday he would seek
congressional authorization for punitive military action against
Syria, delaying the potential attack that rattled investors last
week.
"It's still an uncertain situation," said Pedro Galdi, a
broker with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. "If there is an attack,
investors are going to be worried about the impact on the
region, on oil prices, on the global economy, but for now things
look to be a bit calmer."
Brazilian shares received a further boost after purchasing
managers index data on Monday showed China's manufacturing
sector grew in August for the first time in four months.
China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key
purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron
ore, soy, copper and petroleum.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the
third straight session, jumping 3.39 percent to 51,702.39.
The index's gains were led by shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas
Participacoes SA, which spiked 26 percent as
bargain-hunters stepped in after the stock posted its
second-biggest one-day decline on Friday.
The company said on Thursday that controlling shareholder
Eike Batista sold 1.54 percent of outstanding OGX shares on
Wednesday and planned to sell more.
Other commodities firms rose, with shares of mining firm
Vale SA up 3 percent and state-controlled oil firm
Petroleo Brasileiro SA up 2 percent.
Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest one-day gain
since Aug. 1, rising 1.44 percent to 40,060.39.
Shares of heavily weighted telecommunications firm America
Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, advanced
1.24 percent, while retail giant Wal-Mart de Mexico
gained 2.5 percent.
Chile's IPSA index rose for the third straight
session, led by a 1.5 percent gain in shares of conglomerate
Copec.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1353 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,105.05 1.9 -19.77
Brazil Bovespa 51,702.39 3.39 -15.18
Mexico IPC 40,060.39 1.44 -8.34
Chile IPSA 3,639.92 0.31 -15.38
Chile IGPA 18,036.34 0.24 -14.40
Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 -100.00
Colombia IGBC 13,724.82 -0.05 -6.73
Peru IGRA 16,643.40 -0.05 -19.32
Venezuela IBC 1,343,626.30 -0.96 185.01