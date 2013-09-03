* Re-weighted OGX shares drive volatility in Bovespa * Vale gains on strength of Chinese services sector * Brazil Bovespa gains 0.34 percent, Mexico IPC falls 0.64 percent By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Sept 3 Brazilian stocks rose on Tuesday after encouraging economic data from China boosted shares of mining giant Vale, while shares of heavily weighted oil producer OGX contributed to volatility. Mexico's IPC index capped a two-session rally, while Chile's bourse was little changed. Data on Tuesday showed China's services sector grew steadily in August as domestic demand picked up. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key destination for Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy and petroleum. Shares of mining firm Vale SA, which counts China as its biggest customer, edged 0.3 percent higher, contributing to a 0.34 percent rise in Brazil's Bovespa stock index. Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, rose 5 percent to 0.42 reais. A rebalancing of the Bovespa index, which took place Monday, assigned more weight to OGX shares. The stock trades at about 1/4 the price of the next highest-priced share in the index, which means even minor changes in OGX shares can cause wide swings in the benchmark index. "It is creating a distortion in the index," said Guilherme Sand, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "This is a company that has much more weight on the index than it should." Exchange operator BM&F Bovespa SA recently unveiled potential changes to the index to better reflect the performance of local shares, which are expected to exclude "penny stocks" such as OGX. Mexico's IPC index returned some of the previous session's gains, dropping 0.64 percent. Shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico fell 2.8 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while shares of bottling group Femsa lost 1 percent. Chile's IPSA index was little-changed as a 3.2 percent gain in shares of fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich helped offset a 1.1 percent decline in conglomerate Copec. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1406 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,058.60 -1.04 -18.62 Brazil Bovespa 52,011.44 0.34 -14.67 Mexico IPC 39,873.55 -0.64 -8.77 Chile IPSA 3,638.32 -0.02 -15.42 Chile IGPA 18,029.08 -0 -14.43 Argentina MerVal 4,033.04 1.47 41.30 Colombia IGBC 13,733.40 -0.06 -6.68 Peru IGRA 16,720.67 0.04 -18.95 Venezuela IBC 1,345,230.97 0 185.35