By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO, Sept 3 Brazilian stocks rose on
Tuesday after encouraging economic data from China boosted
shares of mining giant Vale, while shares of heavily weighted
oil producer OGX contributed to volatility.
Mexico's IPC index capped a two-session rally, while
Chile's bourse was little changed.
Data on Tuesday showed China's services sector grew steadily
in August as domestic demand picked up. China is Brazil's
biggest trading partner and a key destination for Latin American
commodities exports such as iron ore, soy and petroleum.
Shares of mining firm Vale SA, which counts China
as its biggest customer, edged 0.3 percent higher, contributing
to a 0.34 percent rise in Brazil's Bovespa stock index.
Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA,
the oil company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista,
rose 5 percent to 0.42 reais.
A rebalancing of the Bovespa index, which took place Monday,
assigned more weight to OGX shares. The stock trades at about
1/4 the price of the next highest-priced share in the index,
which means even minor changes in OGX shares can cause wide
swings in the benchmark index.
"It is creating a distortion in the index," said Guilherme
Sand, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre,
Brazil. "This is a company that has much more weight on the
index than it should."
Exchange operator BM&F Bovespa SA recently
unveiled potential changes to the index to better reflect the
performance of local shares, which are expected to exclude
"penny stocks" such as OGX.
Mexico's IPC index returned some of the previous
session's gains, dropping 0.64 percent.
Shares of mining firm Grupo Mexico fell 2.8
percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while shares
of bottling group Femsa lost 1 percent.
Chile's IPSA index was little-changed as a 3.2
percent gain in shares of fertilizer, lithium and iodine
producer Soquimich helped offset a 1.1 percent
decline in conglomerate Copec.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1406 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,058.60 -1.04 -18.62
Brazil Bovespa 52,011.44 0.34 -14.67
Mexico IPC 39,873.55 -0.64 -8.77
Chile IPSA 3,638.32 -0.02 -15.42
Chile IGPA 18,029.08 -0 -14.43
Argentina MerVal 4,033.04 1.47 41.30
Colombia IGBC 13,733.40 -0.06 -6.68
Peru IGRA 16,720.67 0.04 -18.95
Venezuela IBC 1,345,230.97 0 185.35