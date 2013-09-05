* Economists see softer tone in Brazil central bank minutes * Bovespa jumps 1.23 pct, Mexico's IPC index off 0.22 pct MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose to a nearly three-month high on Thursday, lifted by a rise in the shares of state oil company Petrobras. Chile's bourse also notched impressive gains, rising 2.52 percent, while Mexico's IPC index fell 0.22 percent. Analysts were largely baffled by Petrobras' gains, with its preferred stock adding more than 4 percent, although most cited rumors about adjustments to petrol prices. On Tuesday, Brazil's Mining and Energy Minister Edison Lobao said the government is not considering an adjustment in the price of gasoline this year. Yet despite the day's gains, the Bovespa is still down more than 14 percent since the end of December, having lost nearly 20 percent in 2012. Mexican stocks, which flourished last year, are also suffering, down nearly 10 percent so far this year. Meeting minutes from the monetary policy committee of Brazil's central bank, released early on Thursday, raised concern among some economists that authorities might be hesitant to raise interest rates much further this year to keep consumer prices in check. The minutes come as the inflation rate sits close to the upper limit of the government's target range and a weaker Brazilian currency threatens to nudge inflation upward. * In Mexico, the benchmark IPC index failed to overcome early losses and was 0.22 percent down. * The shares of telecommunications company America Movil , controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, rose 0.23 percent after a senior executive denied reports the company was in talks to buy a major stake in Telecom Italia SpA . * Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico , fell 0.59 percent after cutting expansion plans following weak August sales. * Retailer Falabella drove gains in Chile's bourse, adding 2.55 percent, while Banco Santander gained 3.63 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2102 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,136.01 1.49 -17.43 Brazil Bovespa 52,351.86 1.23 -14.11 Mexico IPC 39,686.45 -0.22 -9.20 Chile IPSA 3,709.79 2.52 -13.75 Chile IGPA 18,283.98 1.96 -13.22 Argentina MerVal 4,175.82 1.97 46.30 Colombia IGBC 13,807.84 0.02 9.02 Peru IGRA 16,767.41 -0.35 -18.72 Venezuela IBC 1,394,985.62 0.62 195.90