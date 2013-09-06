* U.S. job growth disappoints, eases tapering concerns
* OGX shares soar after Batista put option exercised
* Brazil Bovespa rises 2.52 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.17 pct
SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Brazil stocks rose on Friday
after U.S. jobs data eased investor concerns that the Federal
Reserve would soon begin tapering its monetary stimulus, while
shares of oil company OGX soared on news of a cash injection
from its controlling shareholder.
Chile's IPSA index rose for the third straight day,
while Mexico's IPC index edged higher.
Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth was less than expected
in August, complicating the Fed's plans to cut back its
extraordinary monetary stimulus.
"(The data) is causing investors to cut their bets on a
reduction of stimulus this month ... that is the big driver
today," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with Banco
Mizuho in Sao Paulo.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the third
straight day, adding 2.52 percent, while Brazil's currency, the
real, strengthened 0.7 percent to 2.306 per dollar.
Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA, which
often track currency movements due to dollar-indexed fuel costs,
advanced 3.5 percent.
Shares of oil company OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA
jumped 30 percent after the company said it had
exercised a put option by founder Eike Batista, yielding $100
million in new capital that should serve as a lifeline for the
company as it renegotiates debts.
Mexico's IPC index gained 0.17 percent after Mexico's
central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Friday to an
historic low.
Shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa rose 1.6
percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while telecom
company America Movil lost 0.6 percent.
Chile's IPSA index rose for the sixth session in
seven, adding 1.21 percent to 3,754.84 points, its highest level
in three weeks.
Shares of Banco Santander Chile added 3.7 percent,
while those of conglomerate Copec rose 1 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1415 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,166.89 0.98 -17.43
Brazil Bovespa 53,669.35 2.52 -11.95
Mexico IPC 39,753.04 0.17 -9.04
Chile IPSA 3,754.84 1.21 -12.71
Chile IGPA 18,422.74 0.76 -12.57
Argentina MerVal 4,166.03 -0.23 45.96
Colombia IGBC 13,813.32 0.04 -6.13
Peru IGRA 16,799.07 0.19 -18.57
Venezuela IBC 1,394,985.62 0 195.90