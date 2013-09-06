* U.S. job growth disappoints, eases tapering concerns * OGX shares soar after Batista put option exercised * Brazil Bovespa rises 2.52 pct, Mexico IPC up 0.17 pct SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Brazil stocks rose on Friday after U.S. jobs data eased investor concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon begin tapering its monetary stimulus, while shares of oil company OGX soared on news of a cash injection from its controlling shareholder. Chile's IPSA index rose for the third straight day, while Mexico's IPC index edged higher. Data on Friday showed U.S. job growth was less than expected in August, complicating the Fed's plans to cut back its extraordinary monetary stimulus. "(The data) is causing investors to cut their bets on a reduction of stimulus this month ... that is the big driver today," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with Banco Mizuho in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the third straight day, adding 2.52 percent, while Brazil's currency, the real, strengthened 0.7 percent to 2.306 per dollar. Shares of airline Gol Linhas Aereas SA, which often track currency movements due to dollar-indexed fuel costs, advanced 3.5 percent. Shares of oil company OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA jumped 30 percent after the company said it had exercised a put option by founder Eike Batista, yielding $100 million in new capital that should serve as a lifeline for the company as it renegotiates debts. Mexico's IPC index gained 0.17 percent after Mexico's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates on Friday to an historic low. Shares of broadcaster Grupo Televisa rose 1.6 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while telecom company America Movil lost 0.6 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose for the sixth session in seven, adding 1.21 percent to 3,754.84 points, its highest level in three weeks. Shares of Banco Santander Chile added 3.7 percent, while those of conglomerate Copec rose 1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1415 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,166.89 0.98 -17.43 Brazil Bovespa 53,669.35 2.52 -11.95 Mexico IPC 39,753.04 0.17 -9.04 Chile IPSA 3,754.84 1.21 -12.71 Chile IGPA 18,422.74 0.76 -12.57 Argentina MerVal 4,166.03 -0.23 45.96 Colombia IGBC 13,813.32 0.04 -6.13 Peru IGRA 16,799.07 0.19 -18.57 Venezuela IBC 1,394,985.62 0 195.90