* China reports encouraging Aug trade data * Vale, Petrobras boost Brazil's Bovespa * Bovespa up 0.28 pct, Mexico IPC adds 1 pct SAO PAULO, Sept 9 Shares of Brazilian commodity exporters rose on Monday, boosted by strong trade data from China, a key market for Brazilian raw materials. Mexico's IPC index rose by its most in a week, while Chile's bourse rallied for a fourth straight day. Trade data released over the weekend showed China's overall imports and exports in August were stronger than expected, suggesting the world's top commodity buyer may have avoided a sharp slowdown. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American exports such as iron-ore, soy, copper and petroleum. "The market is rising broadly because the outlook for the international economy is improving," said Alexandre Ghirghi, a strategist with Metodo Investimentos in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the fourth straight day, boosted by a 2 percent gain in shares of iron-ore mining firm Vale SA, which counts China as its biggest customer. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, rose 1 percent, while lender Banco Bradesco added 1.8 percent. Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, fell 15.4 percent to 0.44 reais after controlling shareholder Eike Batista on Monday questioned the validity of the company's request that he start contributing his own money to the debt-laden firm. Mexico's IPC index rose 1 percent, a day after the government put forward a proposal for fiscal reform that was less aggressive than many traders had expected. Shares of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte rose 2.6 percent, while retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico added 2.8 percent. Chile's IPSA index gained 1.2 percent to 3,856.55. It has not closed above this level since late July. Shares of LATAM Airlines Group rose nearly 5 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while conglomerate Copec advanced 1.6 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1421 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,242.12 1.71 -16.06 Brazil Bovespa 53,899.53 0.28 -11.57 Mexico IPC 40,312.66 1 -7.76 Chile IPSA 3,856.55 1.51 -10.34 Chile IGPA 18,915.60 1.2 -10.23 Argentina MerVal 4,227.02 1.08 48.09 Colombia IGBC 13,801.27 0.26 -6.21 Peru IGRA 16,983.22 0.1 -17.67 Venezuela IBC 1,430,323. 0 203.40 6