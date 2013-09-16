SAO PAULO, Sept 16 Brazilian stocks tracked global markets higher on Monday after Lawrence Summers' withdrawal from the running to head the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted investor expectations for a more gradual approach to monetary stimulus tapering. Chile's IPSA index rose for the first session in three while Mexico's bourse was closed for a local holiday. Summers, a former U.S. Treasury Secretary, pulled out of the race to lead the U.S. central bank after resistance from Democratic Party lawmakers suggested he would face a difficult confirmation process. Investors had perceived Summers as more likely to favor a quicker tapering of monetary stimulus than the other leading candidate for the post, Janet Yellen, the Fed vice chairwoman. The Fed meets on Tuesday and Wednesday to decide when to scale back its bond-buying program, and by how much. The program has helped support demand for riskier assets such as Latin American equities. "Summers' withdrawal removes an important element of risk around U.S. monetary policy," wrote Brazilian research firm LCA in an investor note, adding that the decision was likely to support emerging market assets. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the second straight session, adding 0.78 percent to 54,218.90. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, rose 1 percent, contributing most of the index's gains, while homebuilder PDG Realty SA added 2.1 percent. Sanitation firm Cia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de S. Paulo SA, known as Sabesp, rose 0.1 percent. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts lowered its price target to 35 reais from 42, reflecting delays in implementing a new regulatory framework for water and sewage companies, the impact of a weaker currency, and an increased discount rate. Chile's IPSA index nearly erased the previous session's losses, adding 1 percent to 3,829.62. Retailer Falabella advanced 1.1 percent while regional energy group Endesa Chile rose 1.4 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1414 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,331.16 1.18 -13.31 Brazil Bovespa 54,218.90 0.78 -11.05 Mexico IPC 41,122.47 0.83 -5.91 Chile IPSA 3,829.62 1 -10.97 Chile IGPA 18,824.46 0.79 -10.66 Argentina MerVal 4,575.40 1.79 60.30 Colombia IGBC 14,050.06 0.22 -4.52 Peru IGRA 16,474.46 0.18 -20.14 Venezuela IBC 1,530,275.77 0.46 224.60